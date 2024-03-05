HDMI 2.1 vs. DisplayPort 1.4 – Which Is Best For Gaming?

Recommended Videos

What is HDMI 2.1? HDMI evolved over the years and its version 2.1 was released in 2017. This major update allowed HDMI to support formats capping at 10k at 120 Hz, and there were also minor updates that came in the form of HDMI 2.1a and HDMI 2.1b. HDMI 2.1 thrives in higher resolutions and frame rates. Compared to previous iterations, its increased bandwidth of 48 Gbps allows it to handle large data transfers easily. HDMI 2.1’s Dynamic HDR also makes it a decent pick for console gamers and the technology itself is capable of delivering a better overall sound quality. Features like Variable Refresh Rate and Auto Low Latency Mode are other HDMI 2.1 unlocks. The year 2017 was a long time ago, and HDMI 2.1 still has flaws that can be tied to external factors. Despite rocking the same connector, not all devices or cables will be fully compatible with all the HDMI 2.1 features. Even the screens that claim they’re HDMI 2.1 compatible might end up not supporting half the features. HDMI 2.1 cables are also noticeably more expensive compared to their predecessors.

What is DisplayPort 1.4? DisplayPort 1.4 was released in 2016. Compared to its previous iterations, DisplayPort 1.4 supported resolutions such as 8K at 30 Hz and 4K at 120 Hz, checking two important boxes for gaming. With a maximum bandwidth of 32.4 Gbps, it was unrivaled at handling large data transfers until HDMI 2.1 came along in 2017. DisplayPort 1.4 rocks impressive stats, but it’s not as widely adopted as HDMI and it supports a lower number of audio channels at 32, while HDMI 2.1 supports 48. HDMI 2.1 vs. DisplayPort 1.4: Full Breakdown Choosing between HDMI 2.1 and DisplayPort 1.4 depends on your needs and priorities. While I think that HDMI 2.1 is the superior option, both can equally shine under certain circumstances. If you have a high-end TV with the latest gaming features, HDMI 2.1 will be the better option.

PC users with multiple monitors can take advantage of DSC and MST features if they get a DisplayPort 1.4 cable.

When both cases are considered, HDMI 2.1 will still be the better all-rounder. Feature HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort 1.4 Maximum Bandwidth 48 Gbps 32.4 Gbps Maximum Supported Resolution 10K @ 120Hz, 8K @ 60Hz, 4K @ 120Hz 8K @ 30Hz, 4K @ 120Hz HDR Support HDR10, HDR10+, Dolby Vision HDR10 Audio Support Up to 48 audio channels Up to 32 audio channels Additional Features VRR (Variable Refresh Rate), ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode), Cable Detection DSC 1.2a (compression), FEC (error correction), MST (daisy-chaining) Compatibility Widely adopted Less adopted than HDMI Cost Premium bracing due to licensing and technological advancements Cheaper than HDMI HDMI 2.1 vs. DisplayPort 1.4: Full Comparison

Our top picks for HDMI 2.1 cables Highwings HDMI 2.1 Cable

• Dynamic HDR, 12-Bit color processing

What we like about it

• Dynamic HDR, 12-bit color processing

What we don't like about it • Likely to be less durable compared to more expensive options Product Breakdown For Highwings HDMI 2.1 Cable Whether you're a movie buff or a gamer, the Highwings 8K HDMI Cable offers exceptional value at an affordable price. With the HDMI 2.1 standard, this cable supports resolutions up to 8K@60Hz and 4K@120Hz. From backwards compatibility to eARC support, Highwings HDMI 2.1 punches above its weight and gets the job done. Anker HDMI 2.1 Cable

• 48 Gbps Bandwith

What we like about it • Durable materials

• 18-months warranty

• A fan favorite amongst HDMI enthusiasts What we don’t like about it • Can be slightly more expensive when it isn’t on a discount Today’s Best Deals • View at Amazon

• View at Walmart Product Breakdown For Anker HDMI 2.1 Cable Specs-wise, all HDMI 2.1 cables claim that they accomplish the same feat, but Anker separates itself from the competition with its build quality. Anker’s HDMI 2.1 cable was constructed with premium materials, it boasts carbon steel connectors, gold-plated pins, and a robust double-braided nylon finish. The manufacturer claims this combination ensures the cable withstands repeated use and offers a 10,000-cycle plug-and-unplug lifespan, but I didn’t have the time to manually test this claim myself. Belkin HDMI 2.1 Cable Only if you need the best. Image via Belkin Certified excellence. Image via Belkin Key specs • 8K@60Hz, 4K@120Hz

• Dolby Vİsion Support

What we like about it • Two-layer durable design

• Household brand in the cable industry What we don’t like about it • Blows Anker out of the water in terms of pricing Today’s Best Deals • View at Amazon

Product Breakdown For Belkin HDMI 2.1 Cable Like Anker, Belkin is also on the more premium side of the spectrum. This durable cable features two-layer shielding, protecting it from various types of damage and electrical interference. With premium materials, comes all the HDMI 2.1 features, of course. Belkin's hat in the ring also supports Dolby Vision alongside 10K resolutions.

Our top picks for DisplayPort 1.4 cables AmazonBasics DisplayPort 1.4 Cable

Our top picks for DisplayPort 1.4 cables AmazonBasics DisplayPort 1.4 Cable Job’s done. Image via Amazon Sometimes the basics will ee enough for the job. Image via Amazon Key specs • 8K, 4K UHD, Dynamic HDR, 3D compatible

• Gold plated connectors

What we like about it

• Gold-plated connectors

What we don't like about it • Three feet cable costs the same as six feet when the latter is on a discount Product Breakdown For AmazonBasics DisplayPort 1.4 Cable AmazonBasics gives away its intentions in the name. This DisplayPort 1.4 cable is just enough to satisfy all your basic needs and it's also priced fairly cheap. Supporting resolutions up to 8K, this cable is backward compatible with previous standards and it can be used in multi-monitor setups. Cable Matters DisplayPort 1.4 Cable

• Bare copper conductors

What we like about it • Decent build quality

• Gaming-focused marketing What we don’t like about it • The press buttons on the cables are functional but look weird Today’s Best Deals • View at Amazon

Product Breakdown For Cable Matters DisplayPort 1.4 Cable Cable Matters is a close rival of AmazonBasics as it also excels at budget-friendliness. From supporting resolutions up to 8K at 60Hz to offering backward compatibility for older DisplayPort versions, Cable Matters ticks all the boxes. A cable of this caliber should be enough for gaming setups with multiple screens with low response times. UGREEN DisplayPort Cable

• 80 Gbps bandwidth

What we like about it • Durability

What we don't like about it • Probably an overkill for most users, it's possible to achieve similar results with a cheaper cable if you don't have the hardware to utilize this cable Product Breakdown For UGREEN DisplayPort Cable This UGREEN DisplayPort cable comes with a premium price tag because it's both VESA certified and features the 2.1 standard. The improvements allow this cable to step up a notch and support resolutions of up to 16K@60Hz, 8K@240Hz, and 4K@240Hz. In addition to pushing higher resolutions, this cable offers support for FreeSync and G-Sync, making it a prime candidate for PC gamers.

How we created both lists of cables I have a PC and a console setup for gaming. While I use a TV with my console my PC layout features multiple monitors. For this reason, I got to experiment with both DisplayPort and HDMI cables. Overall, I think HDMI is the superior option if there’s a TV involved in the mix. It offers a better audio experience and it’s also compatible with more devices. I had the chance to personally test some cables on the list and the other picks are a result of hours of research. Considering most cables offer the same benefits, my search was more focused on customer reviews, durability, and price/performance ratios. Key Takeaways Ultimately, choosing between HDMI 2.1 and DisplayPort 1.4 will be a personal decision. Your needs will play an important role in the process. Consider factors like resolution, refresh rate, audio needs, and number of monitors when making your choice. If you don’t have multiple screens and value audio quality, HDMI 2.1 can be the choice for you. However, DisplayPort 1.4 takes the lead when there are multiple screens in the equation which are used mostly for PC gaming.

