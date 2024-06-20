7 best gaming headsets for Nintendo Switch in 2024 (Our top picks)

Cranking the Nintendo Switch volume may result in disapproving glances from roommates or frustrated sighs from family members. That’s where the best gaming headsets for Nintendo Switch come into play, providing you with excellent sound quality. But with countless options on the market, choosing the perfect pair can feel overwhelming.

To help you with the process, we’ve spent countless hours researching and testing various headsets and earphones, drawing on our own gaming experiences to bring you this curated list. Whether you prioritize portability for on-the-go adventures or a comfortable Switch session at home, we’ve thought of it all in our task to find the best headsets for Nintendo Switch.

Best budget headsets for Nintendo Switch

Astro A10 This headset stood the test of time and gained the respect of many gamers. Image via Astro Simplistic design in a simplistic box. Image via Astro Key specs • Frequency: 20 – 20,000Hz

• Driver size: 32mm drivers

• Connection type: 3.5 mm 5 Pole Jack What we like about it • Excellent microphone quality

• Comfortable fit What we don’t like about it • Limited sound customization availability. Where To Buy • View at Amazon ($38)

• View at Logitech ($50) Product breakdown for Astro A10 Astro A10 offers a clear voice chat experience with a boom mic at an attractive price point. In addition to working with your Nintendo Switch, this classic is also compatible with PC, PlayStation, and Xbox. While comfortable for extended sessions, it lacks the fancy sound customization options found in pricier models. The default audio profile emphasizes bass, providing a more immersive experience in single-player titles.

SteelSeries Arctis 1 SteelSeries dialed down on the RGB in headsets, but doubled down on sound and audio quality. Image via SteelSeries A headset fit for competitive gamers . Image via SteelSeries Key specs • Frequency: 20–20,000Hz

• Driver size: 32mm drivers

• Connection type: 3.5 mm 4 Pole Jack What we like about it • Impressive microphone sound quality.

• Features a Y-splitter in the box, making it more versatile. What we don’t like about it • The build doesn’t feel sturdy. Where To Buy • View at Amazon ($40)

• View at Walmart ($45) Product breakdown for SteelSeries Arctis 1 SteelSeries Arctis 1 features a basic design, but it packs a punch in the microphone department, offering great quality in terms of capturing your voice. This mic is connected to a lightweight design, meaning you can expect a comfortable fit. Since it comes with a 3.5mm jack, the Arctis 1 is versatile and it can be used on a PC, PlayStation, Xbox, and also Nintendo Switch. The only lacking aspect of this headset is sound customization features, but the default layout should be fine for most gamers.

Best earphones for Nintendo Switch Apple AirPods 3rd Generation Alright, we know how this may sound, but they “just work,” you know. Image via Apple You may even have one laying around in a drawer. Image via Apple Key specs • Frequency: 20–20,000Hz

• Driver size: 11mm drivers

• Connection type: Bluetooth What we like about it • Water resistant

• Widely available as it’s one of the most popular headphones in the world What we don’t like about it • It doesn’t have the best latency as it wasn’t designed for gaming Where To Buy • View at Amazon ($169)

• View at Best Buy ($170) Product breakdown for Apple AirPods The ever-popular Apple AirPods 3rd generation seamlessly integrates with Nintendo Switch alongside your Apple devices. Not only do they feature a comfy fit, but they also come with an IPX4 water resistance rating. Plus, there’s a good chance you already own a pair. While they might not be the best budget-friendly option, they’re widely available and have long lifespans.

Galaxy Buds2 Android users may prefer Galaxy Buds2 over Airpods, and that’s totally justified. Image via Samsung Samsung also means business in the audio game. Image via Samsung Key specs • Frequency: 20–20,000Hz

• Driver size: 11mm drivers

• Connection type: Bluetooth What we like about it • Comfy fit

• Decent noise isolation What we don’t like about it • Battery performance could be better Where To Buy • View at Amazon ($80)

• View at Samsung ($170) Product breakdown for Galaxy Buds The Samsung Galaxy Buds2 is a compelling choice for Android users and Nintendo Switch gamers on the go. Following in the footsteps of AirPods for Apple users, the Galaxy Buds2 are a popular choice for everyday use with most Android phones, making them a convenient option that you might already own. Active noise cancellation (ANC) is the strong side of Galaxy Buds2, but their battery life falls a bit short.

Best all-around headsets for Nintendo Switch (Editor’s top picks) HyperX Cloud Stinger 2 Core HyperX is known for quality headsets and nothing less. Image via HyperX One move is all it takes to mute. Image via HyperX Key specs • Frequency: 10–25,000Hz

• Driver size: 40mm drivers

• Connection type: Wired What we like about it • Combination of great sound and microphone quality

• Decent build quality compared to price What we don’t like about it • Noise isolation Where To Buy • View at Amazon ($34)

• View at HP ($40)

• View at Best Buy ($50) Product breakdown for HyperX Cloud Stinger 2 Core The HyperX Cloud Stinger 2 Core is an excellent budget pick. It delivers a solid audio experience which is complemented by a crisp microphone that perfectly captures your voice in-game. The sound profile emphasizes bass making footsteps and explosions sound impactful. However, you won’t find sound customization options here and this pair can be uncomfortable for glasses wearers.

Razer Barracuda X Razer does simple designs too. Image via Razer It’s the gaming brand after all. Image via Razer Key specs • Frequency: 20–20,000Hz

• Driver size: 40mm drivers

• Connection type: 3.5mm cable / USB-C dongle. What we like about it • Gaming level low latency

• Long battery life What we don’t like about it • Noise leak Where To Buy • View at Amazon ($80)

• View at Razer ($80)

• View at Best Buy ($80) Product breakdown for Razer Barracuda X Razer Barracuda X is a comfortable headset that delivers on all fronts. Offering clear communication, and a lag-free connection, the Barracuda X comes out of the box with a gaming-ready sound profile. While it lacks the bells and whistles of some high-end models, the Barracuda X is a great choice for players looking for a decent combination of audio quality, comfort, and compatibility.

HyperX Cloud II HyperX’s gift to the gaming world. Image via HyperX Simple yet elegant design. Image via HyperX Key specs • Frequency: 15–25,000Hz

• Driver size: 53mm drivers

• Connection type: 3.5mm cable What we like about it • Great audio quality and microphone sound quality

• Low latency What we don’t like about it • Not the best noise isolation despite its bulky build. Where To Buy • View at Amazon ($80)

• View at Walmart ($95) Product breakdown for HyperX Cloud II HyperX Cloud II is a classic. It boasts a surprisingly well-balanced sound profile and a detachable microphone. The design is subtle, and it won’t leave you with sore ears after long gaming sessions. The Cloud II prioritizes low latency for a lag-free gaming experience. However, the lack of noise cancellation means outside noise might creep into loud environments.

How we came up with this list

As a gamer who’s enjoyed exploring different consoles throughout the years, I’ve found that a headset’s versatility can be just as important as its features. This list takes that into consideration, offering options for various budgets and preferences, compatible with Nintendo Switch and other popular platforms.

For instance, both the Apple AirPods (3rd generation) and the SteelSeries Arctis 1 appealed to me for different reasons. The AirPods offered a convenient, comfortable option for casual gaming on my Switch and content consumption, while the Arctis 1 stood out for its excellent microphone and compatibility across multiple devices.

Choosing the right headset can significantly impact your gaming experience too, so I’d also strongly recommend trying out these picks before you make a final decision.

FAQs about Nintendo Switch gaming headsets

Do all headsets work with Nintendo Switch?

Yes, many headsets work with the Nintendo Switch, but with a caveat. Wired headsets with a standard 3.5mm jack are universally compatible. However, some wireless headsets may require some extra considerations

While some Bluetooth headphones work seamlessly with the Switch, others may struggle to establish a connection. When shopping, prioritize wireless headsets with USB adapters and always check the product information or manufacturer’s website to confirm compatibility with the Nintendo Switch before you buy.

Can you use Airpods on Nintendo Switch?

Yes, you can use AirPods with your Nintendo Switch without any problems.

To connect your AirPods to your Nintendo Switch:

Navigate to the Nintendo Switch home screen and look for the Gear icon on the bottom right corner. Click on it to enter the System Settings menu.

Scroll down the System Settings menu and select “Bluetooth Audio.” Then, choose “Pair Device” to initiate the pairing process.

Open your AirPods case and press/hold the pairing button to engage in pairing mode.

Find your AirPods on the list and select them. They will automatically connect.

Once you’ve paired your AirPods for the first time, you won’t need to repeat this process. Simply go back to the “Bluetooth Audio” menu in System Settings. You’ll see your AirPods listed there.

What headphones work best with Nintendo Switch?

The best headphones for Nintendo Switch depend on your needs, but earphones are generally a great choice for portability, while over-ear headsets excel for gaming at home.

Earphones are lightweight and portable, easily fitting into your Switch carrying case. On the other hand, over-ear headsets reign supreme for home gaming. They provide superior sound quality, blocking out distractions.

While you can always own one of each kind, your first purchase should depend on your gaming habits.

