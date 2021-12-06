CouRage’s Call of Duty streaming setup: Headset, mouse, keyboard, and more

CouRage made his mark on the internet in 2015 as an MLG host for many Halo and Call of Duty esports tournaments. Since then, CouRage has cultivated a successful career in content creation, netting him 2.1 million followers on Twitch and 3.47 million subscribers on Youtube.

Not only is CouRage a successful content creator, but he’s also a co-owner of 100 Thieves, which is one of the most popular esports and lifestyle organizations. Below is CouRage’s Call of Duty streaming setup for Twitch.

Headset

Image by Razer via Amazon

The Razer BlackShark V2 X is a wired gaming headset weighing only .58 pounds. On top of being lightweight, the Razer BlackShark V2 X also features FlowKnit breathable memory foam ear cushions, making the headset comfortable enough for long gaming sessions.

Additionally, the BlackShark V2 X is esports-ready with its Triforce 50-millimeter drivers. These drivers have an upgraded titanium-coated diaphragm designed to improve communication clarity, so gamers never miss valuable information from teammates. The BlackShark V2 X captures input with the Razer Hyperclear Cardioid mic that reduces background noise.

Mouse

Image by Razer via Amazon

The Razer DeathAdder V2 is an ergonomic mouse designed mainly for gamers that prefer a palm grip. One of the DeathAdder V2’s most significant is its Razer Optical switches. These switches utilize light beams to register each click, giving the mouse a 0.2-millisecond response time. In addition, because the mouse has a 650 IPS tracking speed, gamers can flick the mouse as fast as they please without losing out on accuracy.

Because of its Razer Chroma RGB lighting, gamers can program the Razer DeathAdder V2 to match any setup regardless of aesthetic. A few other notable hardware features of the Razer DeathAdder V2 are its advanced onboard memory and eight programmable buttons. Onboard memory means gamers won’t need to change their settings when they plug the mouse into a new computer, while the eight programmable buttons let users gain more control from their mouse.

Keyboard

Image by Razer via Amazon

Razer’s Blackwidow Tournament Edition Chroma V2 is a tenkeyless keyboard that prioritizes speed over all else. For example, it’s powered by Razer Instant Trigger Technology to reduce key debounce, which can speed up response time. Additionally, the Razer Blackwidow Tournament Edition Chroma V2 uses Razer mechanical switches that feature actuation points from 1.2 to 1.9-millimeters depending on switch choice.

Gamers that travel frequently will also be pleased with the Razer Blackwidow Tournament Edition Chroma V2 with its portability and detachable USB cable. However, it doesn’t have onboard memory, which can be an issue for some traveling gamers.

Microphone

Image by Shure via Amazon

The SM7B is a vocal microphone that has become a favorite among streamers. What makes the microphone a suitable choice for streamers is its air-suspension shock isolation and pop filter. These combine to ensure audiences hear only the voice of the streamer. And, because many streamers have multiple PCs and devices set up next to their microphone, the SM7B is a solid choice.

Monitor

Image via Omen

The Omen 27c QHD is another product in CouRage’s arsenal that prioritizes speed. Its 240Hz refresh lets it keep up with higher frame rate games, reducing screen tearing. It also has an always-on blue light feature that can reduce the risk of eye strain, making it suitable for gamers that spend long hours on the computer. Additionally, the Omen 27c QHD has a 3,000:1 contrast ratio, highlighting more blacks than other monitors.

Stream controller

Image by Elgato via Amazon

The Elgato Stream Deck is a macro keypad with 14 LCD keys that function as shortcuts to various apps and tools. Streamers use the keypad to adjust audio, disable their camera, display a GIF on screen, and any other actions that previously required a keyboard shortcut. The Elgato Stream Deck is also simple to set up with its automatic Twitch and Youtube integration.

