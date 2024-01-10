Cooler Master is selling a $7000 PC that’s a 3-foot tall shark

Hardware manufacturer Cooler Master showcased its upcoming PC designs at CES 2024. One of them is shaped like a shark, and it’s as intriguing as it is ingenious.

The shark might be intimidating, but it doesn’t bite. Cooler Master’s upcoming PC, Shark X, features high-end specs and closely resembles a three-foot tall version of the aquatic animal, as reported by Tom’s Hardware.

The outlet also mentioned that the build showcased at CES doesn’t include the specs of the release version, but that they won’t change much at launch. It features an Intel Core i7-14700KF processor, a GeForce RTX 4070 Ti GPU, a 1 TB SSD, and more powerful components.

If you’re excited to get your hands on the Shark X, you’ll have to be patient, as the product isn’t available yet. It’s planned to release in the second quarter of 2024 and will cost over $7000, which is more than Cooler Master’s other uniquely-shaped PC, the Sneaker X.

Another style, same specs. Photo via Cooler Master

The latter is a PC with similar high-end performance to Shark X, but it’s shaped like a sneaker and costs a bit less—around $6000. It was showcased by Cooler Master last year at CES 2023. These visually striking PCs will probably appeal to two different audiences.

This cooler includes a vapor chamber. Photo by Cooler Master

Cooler Master also showcased other upcoming products at CES 2024, starting Jan. 9. Among them is the V8 3DVC cooler, which features superconductive heat pipes and a vapor chamber for high-performance. CES 2024 runs until Friday, Jan. 12.