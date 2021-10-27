Can you play Battlefield 2042 with mouse and keyboard on consoles?

With each new generation of video game consoles, they are becoming more like computers and continue to bridge the gap between console and PC gaming. While computers make it easy to use your favorite controller, some console games from the Halo and Call of Duty franchises allow for mouse and keyboard support on the Xbox Series S/X and PlayStation 5. With the upcoming release of Battlefield 2042, many Battlefield fans might wonder if the new entry will support mouse and keyboard on consoles.

Even though gamers can use a mouse and keyboard or a controller on either platform for Halo or Call of Duty, Battlefield 2042 will not offer mouse and keyboard support on consoles at launch. However, DICE is looking into ways to implement the feature after the game’s release if there is enough demand from the fanbase.

“We’ve heard your questions about mouse and keyboard support for consoles,” developer DICE said in a blog post. “We can confirm that we won’t be supporting this on consoles at the launch of Battlefield 2042, but we are still investigating the various options about making that available, and how it may impact cross-play. If that ever changes, you’ll hear it from us first.”

Battlefield 2042 won’t launch with mouse and keyboard support on consoles, but that doesn’t mean the team is ruling out its implementation in a future update.

Although the freedom to play with your input method of choice on your preferred platform would be nice, many might find gameplay and rankings unfair since console players primarily use controllers. EA and DICE would have to find a fair way to easily enable or disable cross-platform play between different input methods or create different ranked playlists for those wanting to play with solely controller or mouse and keyboard users.

Battlefield 2042 will likely receive plenty of updates and DLC throughout its life cycle, which means mouse and keyboard support might come to consoles at some point throughout the game’s life span.