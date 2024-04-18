For serious gamers, audio is everything. It can mean the difference between hearing footsteps that signal an enemy’s approach and getting blindsided. SteelSeries understands this. They’ve been a leading name in the gaming peripheral market for years, building some of the best gaming headsets in the market.

Recommended Videos

SteelSeries’ experience extends beyond just selling gear – they actively collaborate with countless professional players and championship teams. This deep understanding of the esports world allows them to design headsets specifically tailored to the needs of competitive gamers, ensuring crystal-clear audio and a comfortable fit for those marathon gaming sessions.

Best overall headset

New line, new lookSteelSeries Arctis Nova 1 The evolution of the headband. Image via Steel Series

Key specs • Wireless with console-specific dongles (PC, PlayStation 7P, Xbox 7X)

• Bluetooth connectivity

• Companion software with EQ and presets What we like about it • Comfortable design for long sessions

• Clear microphone

• Low-latency wireless connection What we don’t like about it • Weird modeling and branding make 7X the clear winner due to its increased compatibility

• Not enough sound isolation for outdoor usage Today’s Best Deals • View at Amazon

• View at Walmart

• View at Steelseries Product breakdown for SteelSeries Arctis Nova 7 Wireless

The Arctis Nova 7 Wireless comes in three flavors: PC, PlayStation (7P), and Xbox (7X). Each boasts a dedicated dongle for a lag-free wireless connection to your chosen platform. But that’s not all – thanks to Bluetooth support, you can stay connected to your phone for calls or music while gaming on your console. The Xbox variant even offers full compatibility with PlayStation consoles, making it a standout choice.

Comfort is paramount for those long gaming sessions. The Arctis Nova 7 Wireless takes a page from its pricier sibling, the Arctis Nova Pro Wireless, in terms of frame design, and both come with cloth paddings. This translates to a lightweight, comfortable fit that won’t fatigue your head during extended use.

Best wired headset

One step above the budget line. Image via SteelSeries Lots of additional features. Image via SteelSeries

Key specs • Wired USB connection

• Software support to unlock customisability options

• Customizable RGB lighting What we like about it • Good sound quality with emphasis on bass

• Comfortable design

• Mid-range pricing What we don’t like about it • Inconsistent audio delivery at times

• Out-of-the-box configuration and fit requires too much personalization Today’s Best Deals • View at Amazon

• View at Walmart

• View at Steelseries Product breakdown for SteelSeries Arctis Nova 3

Wireless connectivity offers great flexibility to players, but it also tends to bump up the prices. For budget-minded gamers who prioritize wired performance, the SteelSeries Arctis Nova 3 offers a compelling option. It’s a nice step up from the Nova 1, the Nova 3 as it improves upon several key features.

With the help of its USB connectivity, Arctis Nova 3 takes full advantage of SteelSeries’ GG software. This software grants access to a parametric EQ and audio presets, allowing you to tailor the sound profile to your preferences. The Nova 3 also boasts built-in RGB lighting, adding a touch of personalization to your setup.

Overall, the default sound profile looks to be bass-heavy, but you can tailor it to your liking with the EQ settings.

Best wireless headset

Peak customizability. Image via SteelSeries Decent range. Image via SteelSeries

Key specs • Active Noise Cancellation (ANC)

• Swappable battery packs

• Quality boom microphone What we like about it • Premium materials ensuring comfort

• Low latency wireless

• Great default sound profile What we don’t like about it • High noise floor while using ANC and Bluetooth at the same time

• ANC seems to cause more problems than anticipated Today’s Best Deals • View at Amazon

• View at Walmart

• View at Steelseries Product breakdown for SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro

There are a few wireless headsets in SteelSeries’ lineup, but the SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro stands out as a feature-rich champion. It comes with a wireless transmitter that makes it Xbox and PlayStation compatible. This transmitter ensures a low-latency connection for seamless audio delivery and grants easy access to EQ adjustments, volume control, and chat mix.

SteelSeries even throws in the convenience of two swappable battery packs, allowing you to keep the action going while one charges within the transmitter. Each battery boasts an impressive 25 hours of playback, and wired connectivity remains an option for those rare occasions.

Overall, the out-of-the-box audio experience is close to neutral. You can change it based on your liking depending on your game of choice.

Best value headset

Old, but gold. Image via SteelSeries Headsets can age well too. Image via SteelSeries

Key specs • Wireless with transmitter

• Dual-battery charging system

• Top headset of the older generation What we like about it • Excellent value

• Premium materials

• Versatility of Wireless, Bluetooth, and Wired What we don’t like about it • Reports of hinge durability issues

• Not the best noise isolation in the market Today’s Best Deals • View at Amazon

• View at Walmart Product breakdown for SteelSeries Arctis Pro Wireless

The SteelSeries Arctis Pro Wireless might not be the newest model on the block, but for value-conscious gamers, it remains a compelling choice. This headset frequently goes on sale, making it a budget-friendly option packed with premium features.

The headset’s wireless transmitter doubles as a charging station for the dual batteries, ensuring extended play sessions. And for those who multitask, Bluetooth connectivity allows you to connect to your phone for calls or music while gaming. The high-quality microphone ensures crystal-clear communication with teammates.

While some users have reported hinge durability issues, the Arctis Pro Wireless aged like wine since its discounted price makes it a formidable contender.

Best low-budget headset

Your wallet thanks you. Image via SteelSeries Decent sound quality for a budget gaming headset. Image via SteelSeries

Key specs • Wired connection (3.5mm jack)

• No companion software or RGB lighting What we like about it • Affordable price

• Solid audio quality with warm sound profile

• Clear microphone What we don’t like about it • Lacks features like software customization and wireless connectivity

• Worse build quality compared to higher tier models Today’s Best Deals • View at Amazon

• View at Walmart

• View at Steelseries Product breakdown for SteelSeries Arctis Nova 1

If you’re looking for a solid performance without breaking the bank, the SteelSeries Arctis Nova 1 could be the pick for you. This wired headset prioritizes the essentials while keeping the price tag as low as possible – delivering clear audio and a comfortable fit for extended gaming sessions.

At its price point, the Arctis Nova 1 sheds some of the bells and whistles found on pricier models, the Nova 1 focuses on core functionality. You won’t find fancy features like companion software, customizable RGB lighting, or wireless connectivity here. However, the build quality remains impressive, mirroring its mid-range sibling, the Arctis Nova 3.

The default sound profile is warm, and my favorite part of this headset is its microphone. I tested out quite a few budget headphones recently, and overall SteelSeries Arctis Nova 1 rocks one of the better microphones in the market.

How we created this list of SteelSeries headsets

As a competitive gamer throughout the 2010s, I’ve had the chance to experience headsets from a variety of popular brands. During that time, SteelSeries consistently impressed me with their commitment to reliability and quality. Fast forward to today, I recently found myself in the market for a new headset, prioritizing clear microphone communication for those intense online matches. Through my research, I discovered a consistent trend – SteelSeries headsets often received praise for their microphone quality compared to the competition.

This headset comparison list is a culmination of my experience and research. While I’ve highlighted key features and user insights, it’s important to remember that everyone’s preferences differ. The ideal headset might prioritize comfort for some, dazzling aesthetics for others, and crystal-clear microphone communication for competitive players.

Before making a final decision, take some time to test out different headsets if possible. Pay close attention to microphone and sound quality through reviews and online test videos. Finding the perfect headset is an investment, and a little research can ensure you get the best fit for your gaming needs.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more