Best open-back headphones for gaming (Our top 7 picks for 2024)

The search for the perfect headset for gamers never ends as there are various categories to cover, including open-back headphones.

Recommended Videos

Unlike their closed-back counterparts, open-back headphones don’t create a seal around your ears. This might seem counterintuitive for gaming, where pinpointing footsteps and in-game cues is crucial, but open-backs offer a more natural soundscape.

Also, if you’re shopping on a budget, open-backs often offer superior sound quality in general compared to closed-backs. If you combine one of the headphones on our list with a decent external microphone, you’ll be ready for quality gaming sessions with friends.

Best high-end open-back headphones Hifiman Sundara Simple design here. Image via Hifiman With comfy earcups. Image via Hifiman Key specs • Frequency: 6 – 75,000Hz

• Driver size: 80mm drivers

• Connection type: Wired, 3.5mm Jack What we like about it • Impressive soundstage

• Sturdy build What we don’t like about it • Not dust or water resistant Where To Buy • View at Amazon ($279)

• View at Newegg ($440) Product breakdown for Hifiman Sundara The HiFiMan Sundara is an audiophile favorite and it comes with a neutral sound profile, offering a balanced sound while gaming. Like most open-backs, this one also lays back on the bass. Overall, the bulky design and lack of a carrying case make them less than ideal for travel. If you’re mostly going to use the Hifiman Sundara at home, though, its transportation ergonomics shouldn’t be a problem. Considering that you’ll need to pair this with standalone microphone gaming, the duo may just stick around in your room anyway.

Beyerdynamic DT 900 PRO X Moving up tiers. Image via Beyerdynamic Still great looking earcups. Image via Beyerdynamic Key specs • Frequency: 5 – 40,000Hz

• Driver size: 45mm drivers

• Connection type: Wired, 3.5mm Jack What we like about it • Multiple out-of-the-box cable options

• Snug fit What we don’t like about it • Passive soungstage could be better Where To Buy • View at Amazon ($230)

• View at Newegg ($337) Product breakdown for Beyerdynamic DT 900 PRO X The Beyerdynamic DT 900 PRO X comes with a well-balanced sound profile. There’s slightly more bass compared to other open-backs, but the difference is still hard to notice. Comfort is another strong point with the DT 900 PRO X, making this pair an excellent choice for prolonged sessions. For online gaming, you’ll also need to invest in a separate microphone, which ideally should be able to ignore sound leaks.

Best midrange open-back headphones Sennheiser HD 599 (Editor’s top choice) Sennheiser has many offerings. Image via Sennheiser In multiple colors. Image via Sennheiser Key specs • Frequency: 12 – 38,500Hz

• Driver size: 38mm drivers

• Connection type: Wired, 3.5mm Jack What we like about it • Lightweight

• Decent out-of-the-box audio configuration What we don’t like about it • Pads don’t handle sweat too well Where To Buy • View at Amazon ($150)

• View at Best Buy ($150)

• View at Walmart ($150) Product breakdown for Sennheiser HD 599 The Sennheiser HD 599 is quite comfortable, making them ideal for marathon gaming sessions. These headphones deliver a warm and balanced sound profile without an overbearing bass presence. While the audio quality is well-suited for casual gaming, the lack of low bass might be noticeable for players needing bass-heavy profiles. As open-backs go, there’s no noise isolation, and you’ll also need an external microphone for your communication needs.

Philips X2HR All’s written on the sides. Image via Philips Philips cranks up the design in higher scale models. Image via Philips Key specs • Frequency: 5 – 40,000Hz

• Driver size: 50mm drivers

• Connection type: Wired, 3.5mm Jack What we like about it • Good sound profile.

• Decent build quality and comfy fit. What we don’t like about it • They aren’t quite portable. Where To Buy • View at Amazon ($140)

• View at Walmart ($148)

• View at B&H Photo Video ($125) Product breakdown for Philips X2HR The Philips Fidelio X2HR features a well-balanced sound profile. making it a versatile choice for various game genres. You’ll hear music and sound effects with clarity, but the plush ear cups leak sound and offer no noise isolation. If you game in a noisy environment or with others nearby, this might be a deal breaker. Additionally, the X2HR lacks a built-in microphone, so a separate mic is required for voice chat.

Sennheiser HD 560S One of the OG’s in the space. Image via Sennheiser The head rest is just right. Image via Sennheiser Key specs • Frequency: 6 – 38,000Hz

• Driver size: 38mm drivers

• Connection type: Wired, 3.5mm Jack What we like about it • Great imagining performance.

• Smooth audio delivery What we don’t like about it • Lacks features for adjusting sound profiles Where To Buy • View at Amazon ($180)

• View at Best Buy ($180)

• View at Walmart ($180) Product breakdown for Sennheiser HD 560S The Sennheiser HD 560S prioritizes a neutral sound profile. The HD 560S delivers balanced audio that won’t overemphasize any particular frequency. However, this neutrality might mean slightly less bass punch compared to some gaming headsets, but overall, the sound signature caters well to most gaming genres. Like most open-back options, noise isolation is practically non-existent in HD 560S, and sound leaks freely. You’ll also need to pair this one with a microphone to turn into a full kit, but the additional effort should be worth it for HD 560S’ wide soundstage.

Best budget open-back headphones PHILIPS SHP9500 Never confuse your left and right. Image via Philips The prints could be smaller. Image via Philips Key specs • Frequency: 12 – 35,000Hz

• Driver size: 50mm drivers

• Connection type: Wired, 3.5mm Jack What we like about it • Cool design

• Nice sound quality for the price What we don’t like about it • Might get uncomfortable when worn extensively Where To Buy • View at Amazon ($80)

• View at Walmart ($80) Product breakdown for PHILIPS SHP9500 As entry level headphones, the Philips SHP9500 is an attractive choice with its neutral sound profile. The bass is also on the light side and the overall soundscape is balanced. Pair this one with a quality mic and you should be golden in a room where you don’t have to worry about sound leakage. The fit is a bit bulky and lacking in stability, meaning this one might get slightly uncomfortable during long sessions.

Beyerdynamic DT990 Pro Prepare your ears. Image via Beyerdynamic This color difference with the pads always gets me. Image via Beyerdynamic Key specs • Frequency: 5 – 35,000Hz

• Driver size: 45mm drivers

• Connection type: Wired, 3.5mm Jack What we like about it • Comfortable pads

• Soundstage performance. What we don’t like about it • It may not have the best fit for everyone Where To Buy • View at Amazon ($169)

• View at Walmart ($169)

• View at Newegg ($169) Product breakdown for Beyerdynamic DT990 Pro The Beyerdynamic DT 990 Pro features a detailed and precise audio experience with a wide soundstage. There’s some bass but it isn’t that powerful. While the fit is quite comfortable, these also leak sound, offering no noise isolation. You’ll need to use a separate mic for communication too.

How we came up with this list

As a dedicated gamer myself, for years I battled with headset fatigue with closed-backs. The constant sweat, the pressure on my ears, it all took away from my gaming experience.

Then, I discovered open-back headphones which were a breath of fresh air. Open-back headphones offered a level of comfort I never thought possible. The breathable design kept my head cool, and the overall fit felt lighter and less intrusive. Sure, there’s some sound leakage, but for me, the trade-off for comfort and a more natural soundscape was well worth it.

As I started doing my research before buying an open-back headphone myself for the first time, I made sure to narrow down the search, finding picks with the less overall drawbacks. Eventually, list you see before you emerged and I made my final decision based on local availability.

If you aren’t sure about getting an open-back headphone, I’d only strongly recommend one if you aren’t worried about sound leaks, and tired with closed back designs in terms of comfort. The main difference for me was the comfortable fits that open-backs offered, especially since I also wear glasses while gaming. Some closed back headsets would bend my glasses, which hasn’t been the case with open-backs.

FAQs about open-back headphones for gaming

Are open-back headphones good for gaming?

Yes, open-back headphones are good for gaming. However, the final decision will depend on your gaming preferences.

Open-backs create a more natural and spacious sound experience, which can be immersive for certain games like RPGs or adventure titles. Unless you play FPS titles at competitive levels, you can get away with open-back headphones and enjoy a lighter and more breathable experience.

What’s the point of open-back headphones?

The point of open-back headphones is to prioritize a more natural and spacious sound experience. Unlike closed-back headphones that trap sound, open-backs allow air to flow freely. This reduces pressure buildup around the ears and creates a more open and airy soundscape.

Open-backs tend to offer a more natural and detailed sound reproduction alongside a wider soundstage, so everything you hear will be close to the original audio source.

Do open-back headphones have bad bass?

No, open-back headphones can have good bass. Still, it might not be as strong or impactful compared to closed-back designs. This is mainly because bass relies on isolation.

Closed-back headphones create a seal around your ears, which helps trap low-frequency bass sounds, this isn’t possible with open-backs since they’re designed to have looser fits. Open-backs allow air to flow freely, some bass frequencies can escape, resulting in less bass.

Regardless, some high-end open-back headphones can deliver excellent bass clarity and detail, even if it’s not as earth-shattering as some closed-back options.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy