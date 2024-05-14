The 5 best laptops for Roblox in 2024

Recommended Videos

Roblox’s system requirements

System parts Minimum specs Recommended specs Software Windows 7 Windows 10-11 64-bit CPU Intel Celeron D 430 Intel Core i3 2120 Graphics card (GPU) AMD Radeon 9500 AMD Radeon R7 240 RAM 1GB 4GB Storage 1GB 4GB Roblox system requirements by system parts

Best laptops for playing Roblox this year ASUS VivoBook 15 Just a casual laptop that can run Roblox. Image via ASUS It can also all daily tasks that you can throw at it. Image via ASUS Key specs • Intel i3 processor

• Integrated graphics card What we like about it • Handles Roblox smoothly

• Affordable price tag What we don’t like about it • Limited upgradeability compared to gaming laptops

• Prolonged typing experience on the keyboard

• View at Walmart Product breakdown for ASUS VivoBook 15 The ASUS VivoBook 15 is a budget-friendly option for Roblox with its 10th Gen Intel Core i3 processor. Combined with Intel UHD graphics, this laptop handles basic Roblox gameplay well, but might struggle with very demanding titles. The 8GB of RAM keeps things running smoothly for everyday tasks and Roblox. However, the advertised six-hour battery life looks to be closer to three-hours while gaming and it might be a dealbreaker for Roblox players on the go.

Lenovo IdeaPad 1 Play Roblox now, take this to the office years later. Image via Lenovo IdeaPads are always solid. Image via Lenovo Key specs • AMD Ryzen 5 processor

• Integrated graphics card What we like about it • Excellent for school work and Roblox

• Affordable price tag What we don’t like about it • Limited performance for demanding games

• Limited viewing angles due to the TN panel

• View at Lenovo

• View at Walmart Product breakdown for Lenovo IdeaPad 1 The Lenovo IdeaPad 1 is another budget pick for Roblox. Its AMD Ryzen 5 5500U CPU tackles everyday use cases and handles Roblox well. Due to the lack of a dedicated GPU, you’ll mostly be limited to Roblox and Minecraft when it comes to gaming. While the 15.6″ Full HD display offers decent sharpness, the TN panel results in limited viewing angles and washed-out colors. However, the IdeaPad 1 shines with its impressive 12-hour advertised battery life, which is closer to seven in active use.

HP Victus 15 The logo has wings for a reason. Image via HP The GPU is enough for both for Roblox and others. Image via HP Key specs • AMD Ryzen 5 processor

• NVIDIA RTX 2050 graphics card What we like about it • Powerful for Roblox and beyond

• Handles demanding games with ease What we don’t like about it • Bulky design compared to rivals

• The max brightness of the display

• View at HP

• View at Walmart Product breakdown for HP Victus 15 The HP Victus 15 muscles through Roblox with its NVIDIA RTX 2050 GPU and Ryzen 5 7535HS processor. Considering this model is also equipped with a 144 Hz display, playing lightweight games at high FPS values will be more visually pleasing compared to 60 Hz displays. While the Victus 15 excels in performance, its weight and short battery life might not be ideal for on-the-go use. The display isn’t the brightest either. However, this is a generally common drawback amongst mid-tier laptops, and if you’re mostly inside while playing Roblox, you should be fine.

Acer Nitro 5 Now we’re gaming. Image via Acer The inside of the lid is more vibrant. Image via Acer Key specs • Intel i5-12500H processor

• NVIDIA RTX 3050 Ti graphics card What we like about it • Handles Roblox like it’s nothing, competitively runs other popular titles

• Decent price tag for the specs What we don’t like about it • Build quality might feel less premium compared to higher-end options

• Thermals could be an issue during heavy

• View at Acer

• View at Walmart Product breakdown for Acer Nitro 5 The Acer Nitro 5 punches above its weight for Roblox and beyond. The Intel Core i5-12500H and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti combination is the ultimate duo for both lightweight games and competitive titles where you’ll want high frames. The 144 Hz display will further improve your gaming experience while the rest of the specs on this laptop should have you set for a while. This model comes with a 512GB SSD and 16GB of DDR4 RAM, enough for most school and creative tasks.

ASUS TUF Gaming F15 The entry step for the top of the line. Image via ASUS Roblox or Fortnite, your wish will be this laptop’s command. Image via ASUS Key specs • Intel 13th Gen i5 processor

• NVIDIA RTX 4050 graphics card What we like about it • Future-proof performance with RTX 4050

• Build quality What we don’t like about it • Display lacks vibrancy for creative work

• It's on the pricier end compared to other models on this list

• View at Walmart Product breakdown for ASUS TUF Gaming F15 Under ASUS TUF Gaming F15’s hood, you’ll find a powerful 13th Gen i5 CPU and RTX 4050 graphics card that can even run AAA games at modest specs. The military-grade chassis ensures your investment stays protected, even if you decide to give your laptop a good old-fashioned nudge in the heat of the moment during a Roblox session. It’s not all sunshine and rainbows though. The 144 Hz display, while good, lacks vibrancy for creative work. However, for Roblox players seeking a laptop that packs a punch, this one can end up as a keeper.

How we created this list of laptops for Roblox

Having spent countless hours building PCs during my competitive gaming days, I’ve developed a keen eye for deciphering components and their impact on performance.

When it comes to Roblox, the good news is that the game itself doesn’t require a top-of-the-line machine. Integrated graphics found in most modern processors can handle Roblox without a hitch. However, if your Roblox obsession spills over to other, more demanding titles, it’s wise to consider a laptop with a dedicated graphics card. This adds a layer of future-proofing, ensuring your laptop can handle the latest games for years to come. Even an entry-level GPU can make a significant difference, so don’t be discouraged by the initial investment.

Roblox laptop FAQS

Can you run Roblox on a Chromebook?

Yes, you can play Roblox on Chromebooks. For starters, your Chromebook needs to have Android App support and most post-2019 release models will be in the green.

All you need to do to run Roblox on Chromebook is enabling the Google Play Store via settings and then searching for the game there. If you have a school-issued Chromebook, you may need to contact your admin to turn on the Google Play Store.

Can you play Roblox on any laptop?

The vast majority of laptops sold today can run Roblox. Roblox’s system requirements are relatively low, and even integrated graphics found in most modern processors can handle the game.

Any laptop in the past few years should be able to run Roblox at playable frame rates, but if we’re talking about a pre-2010 machine, you might see some signs of struggle.

Can cheap laptops run Roblox?

Yes, many affordable laptops can run Roblox without a problem. The only downside of cheap laptops is that you’ll be limited when it comes to the games you can play. While most will handle Roblox just fine, you might not be able to play more modern titles, especially without a dedicated GPU.

