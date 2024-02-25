The 6 best gaming couches to sink into in 2024

There are a lot of different ways to game—from your gaming platform, through gaming peripherals, all the way to what you’re sitting on—it all contributes to the experience. We’ll tackle the last category in this article, explaining why you’d want to have a gaming couch and presenting our choice for the best gaming couches in 2024.

Most people would probably associate a chair with gaming first and foremost. There’s a legitimate reason for this—most people play their games from a chair. That doesn’t mean it’s the only or the most comfortable option on the market. We’ll make the case for getting a gaming couch for yourself, though admittedly this sitting setup won’t work for every type of gamer.

Why should you get a gaming couch?

Gaming couches have two distinct advantages over chairs. First things first, let’s talk about comfort. Gaming chairs usually sell on their looks, “gamer-y” features, and their supposed comfort. Here’s one empirical statement backed by thousands of hours of gaming in all kinds of sitting devices—even the most comfortable chair in the world isn’t as comfortable as a good couch.

Couches are defined by comfort, regardless of their application. It’s just that some couches, like the ones we will propose in a moment, are also fit for gaming. Couches deliver a much more relaxing posture than chairs due to their design. This will instantly become your favorite quality if you happen to sit in chairs a lot for reasons outside of gaming, be it work, school, another hobby, etc. Your back will be grateful if you move it to a couch for your gaming sessions.

Then there’s the societal aspect. You can’t fit all your friends in your single gaming chair, or at least we hope that’s the case. You can, however, have a blast with them on your comfortable multi-seated sofa, or your just as comfortable multiple copies of a smaller sofa. Unless you have a small harem of gaming chairs at your disposal, it would be way easier to set up a home gaming session with friends, family, or a partner on your shiny new gaming couch.

It would be disingenuous to not point out the glaring weakness of gaming chairs. They are not fit for competitive gaming, it’s as simple as that. This is especially true for competitive games that aren’t played with a controller. Whether you’re relaxed on a couch or sitting in a perfect L shape on a chair won’t affect your ability to hold a controller all that much, but good luck trying to rank up in CS2 while lying on your couch.

Gaming sofas are unabashedly marketed toward casual gamers. If you don’t fit into that category, they are probably not your cup of tea. If you are up for additional comfort while gaming, though, then we got you covered. We have six gaming couches for you, ranging in type, utility, and not the least price. Hopefully, you’ll find your new gaming seat today.

We present the Seatcraft Omega Home Theater Seating – the best gaming couch of 2024. Image via Amazon

Why limit yourself to a gaming couch when you can have a bloody home theater sofa? The Seatcraft Omega Home Theater Seating delivers a premium seating experience for all sorts of entertainment or relaxation purposes, one of which just so happens to be gaming.

The leather gel looks and feels incredible, but it’s only the tip of the iceberg. Powered headrests and recline make sure you’re in the most comfortable position at all times. Lighted-up cup holders guarantee you won’t spill your beverage while gaming in the dark. You also get underarm storage on each side where you can keep all your gear.

The Seatcraft Omega Home Theater Seating is a three-seater by default, but if you need even more utility, you can use the middle seat as a table by lowering its back. The deluxe package is completed by numerous charging ports for your devices, including wireless charging.

The electrical features, like the headrests and recline, require the couch to be plugged into a power outlet to function. Given how the couch provides multiple charging ports of different natures, we’d say the trade-off is worth it.

Key Specs • Weight – 350 pounds

• Dimensions – 84/65/43 inches

• Fit for up to 3 people What we like about it • Leather gel looks and feels great

• Rich on quality-of-life features

• Ultimate gaming and entertainment couch What we don’t like about it • High price

• Many key features require power connection Product breakdown for Seatcraft Omega Home Theater Seating

The Octane Turbo XL700 is a smaller and slightly less feature-heavy version of the Omega Home Theater Seating. Image via Amazon

You’d love to have a home theater seating but you don’t have enough space? Look no further than the Octane Turbo XL700. It’s not a small boy by any means, but it’s as compact as a two-seat full-feature gaming couch can be. In essence, it is a slightly stripped-down version of our No. 1 gaming couch, which is why it follows it immediately in No. 2. We just like a home theater setup for gaming, what more can we say?

You get most of the same features with the Turbo XL700—leather seats with underarm storage, lighted-up cup holders, powered recline, and three USB charging ports. You lose some of the Omega’s premium components, like wireless charging and a dedicated table, but you do get lighting underneath the sofa, which can prevent some painful encounters between it and your toes.

The Octane Turbo XL700 is a more compact option for a home-theater-style gaming couch that is more than suitable for your living room if you don’t care much for any of the Omega’s add-ons.

Key Specs • Weight – 235 pounds

• Dimensions – 44/41.5/75 inches

• Fit for up to 2 persons What we like about it • Compact design

• Good set of features What we don’t like about it • High price

• Missing some features provided by direct competitors Product breakdown for Octane Turbo XL700

Chill Sack Bean Bags come in all colors and sizes. Image via Amazon

For the minimalists out there who don’t need all the fancy features of $2,000 home theaters, there’s the Chill Sack Bean Bag. You can go with any quality bean bag sofa, really, but we chose Chill Sack’s Bean Bag Chair for a few reasons.

For starters, disregard its name, this thing comes in various sizes, the largest of which can fit three adults with zero effort. The obscene amount of colors you can pick from is another advantage the Chill Sack has. Last, but not least, it’s tried and tested, and the people have spoken—the Chill Sack Bean Bag Chair is a comfortable place to rest your bum, and having a controller in hand can only make the experience that much better.

Key Specs • Weight – 92 pounds

• Dimensions – 34/96/96 inches

• Fit for up to 3 persons What we like about it • Very relaxing feel

• A myriad of sizes and colors to choose from

• Proven record among customers What we don’t like about it • No customization options whatsoever

• A bit pricey Product breakdown for Chill Sack Bean Bag Chair

Harper and Bright Designs’ lazy sofa can be adjusted from a comfy chair into a bed. Image via Amazon

This gaming couch is the embodiment of the men’s shampoo meme that’s 18 things fit in one. The Harper and Bright Designs Adjustable Sofa, which they also call the lazy sofa, doesn’t quite reach 18 different utilities, but it’s close enough with its five-set positions. You can use it as a fluffy chair simulator with the backrest at 90 degrees, go for a more relaxed posture by lowering it, or convert this couch into a proper bed by lowering the backrest to the ground. It’s a simple couch with a simple goal—to provide maximum comfort, and it does that very well.

Key Specs • Weight – 30 pounds

• Dimensions – 23/43/48 inches

• Fit for up to 2 persons What we like about it • Very compact, can fit in almost any room

• Multifunctional

• Low price What we don’t like about it • Low weight limit

• No customization outside of backrest Product breakdown for Harper and Bright Designs Adjustable Sofa

It’s hard to beat the Easy-Going Stretch Recliner Loveseat at its price point. Image via Amazon

Our strongest value-for-money contender is the Easy-Going Stretch Recliner Loveseat. This couch is by far the cheapest we’ll show you, but it’s by no means the clear-cut worst. It isn’t as shiny or as feature-heavy as our more premier suggestions, but if a comfortable gaming session is what you’re after, this sofa can provide it.

Though dirt-cheap by comparison, the Easy-Going Stretch Recliner Loveseat does come with some quality-of-life features, namely underarm storage and cup holders between the two seats, side pockets for additional storage, and a footrest. You also get a set of covers to protect your gaming couch from damage and stains. You’d be hard-pressed to find a better product at this price range.

Key Specs • Dimensions – 42/80/42 inches

• Fit for up to 2 persons What we like about it • High level of comfort

• Decent feature list

• Comes with cover protection

• Low price What we don’t like about it • Covers can come unstuck rather easily

• Not a huge fan of how the covers look Product breakdown for Easy-Going Stretch Recliner Loveseat

You can fit a large gaming party on the Beverly Fine Furniture Sectional Sofa. Image via Amazon

If you want to host a massive gaming party, you’ll need a massive gaming couch. The Beverly Fine Furniture Sectional Sofa, being a full-size corner couch, fits that description. It’s an L-shaped leather couch that can easily accommodate half a dozen people. It comes with an additional leather stool that can also serve as a rather large storage space. You can adapt the stool as a collective footrest too.

We’ve not yet reached the point where full-scale couches are customized to serve as dedicated gaming and entertainment arenas, but a large comfortable sectional sofa like this one is a fine setting for some gaming with friends.

Key Specs • Weight – 240 pounds

• Dimensions – 35/103/75 inches

• Fit for up to 6 persons What we like about it • Can fit a lot of gamers

• Backrest and cushions high enough to offer a comfortable gaming seating

• Multi-purpose stool/footrest/storage What we don’t like about it • No customization options

• More gaming-friendly couches out there, though none offer this size Product breakdown for Beverly Fine Furniture Sectional Sofa

How we created this list of gaming couches

We can’t sit on every couch ever produced, as much as we’d love to, so we had to mix personal experience with the experience and reviews of others, specialists, and ordinary users. We were looking for the gaming couches’ comfort, features, looks, and price. We also tried to cover various utility products and price ranges to make sure there’s a potential recommendation for everyone.

