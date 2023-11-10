All Steam Deck OLED models, specs and prices explained

It's a nice upgrade.

A person using the new Steam Deck OLED.
The Steam Deck OLED models have finally been revealed. You can pick from two types—the 512GB Steam Deck OLED and the 1TB Steam Deck OLED, with both featuring different add-ons and prices. There’s also a special limited edition of the 1TB Steam Deck OLED, so which one is best for you?

512GB Steam Deck OLED specs and prices

A Steam Deck OLED on its back with a bright pink light.
The 512GB Steam Deck OLED is the starting model of the new and improved handheld device. It’s priced at $549 USD and has some really great features, plus it comes with some extra goodies.

SpecificationDetails
Storage512GB NVMe SSD
Display1280 x 800 HDR OLED
Display Size7.4″ diagonally
ProcessorSix nm APU
Wi-FiWi-Fi 6E
Battery50Whr; three to 12 hours gameplay
Power Supply45W with 2.5m cable
ExtrasCarrying case
BonusSteam profile bundle

1TB Steam Deck OLED specs and prices

The 1TB Steam Deck OLED is the best and priciest version. It’s $649 and has all the same features as the starting model but with two big differences; it has a bigger 1TB storage instead of 512GB, and the screen has special glass that reduces glare. Plus, it includes some extra bonuses.

SpecificationDetails
Storage1TB NVMe SSD
Display1280 x 800 HDR OLED with anti-glare etched glass
Display Size7.4″ diagonally
ProcessorSix nm APU
Wi-FiWi-Fi 6E
Battery50Whr; three to 12 hours gameplay
Power Supply45W with 2.5m cable
ExtrasCarrying Case with removable liner
BonusSteam profile bundle, exclusive startup movie, exclusive virtual keyboard theme.

1TB Steam Deck OLED Limited Edition specs and prices

The Steam Deck OLED special edition.
The 1TB Steam Deck OLED Limited Edition is a special, rare version of the 1TB Steam Deck OLED. It costs $679 and has a unique grey and red see-through design, along with its own special carrying case.

Which Steam Deck OLED should you choose?

If you like to play just a few games at once, the 512GB Steam Deck OLED will probably have plenty of space for you. You’ll be able to delete any games you don’t play and replace them with newer titles, depending on the games’ size, of course.

But if you want to keep a lot of games ready to play, then the 1TB model is the better option. The limited edition is perfect for those who want some extra flair and are okay with spending a little more for it.

