All Steam Deck OLED models, specs and prices explained

The Steam Deck OLED models have finally been revealed. You can pick from two types—the 512GB Steam Deck OLED and the 1TB Steam Deck OLED, with both featuring different add-ons and prices. There’s also a special limited edition of the 1TB Steam Deck OLED, so which one is best for you?

512GB Steam Deck OLED specs and prices

Bright. Screenshot via Valve

The 512GB Steam Deck OLED is the starting model of the new and improved handheld device. It’s priced at $549 USD and has some really great features, plus it comes with some extra goodies.

Specification Details Storage 512GB NVMe SSD Display 1280 x 800 HDR OLED Display Size 7.4″ diagonally Processor Six nm APU Wi-Fi Wi-Fi 6E Battery 50Whr; three to 12 hours gameplay Power Supply 45W with 2.5m cable Extras Carrying case Bonus Steam profile bundle

1TB Steam Deck OLED specs and prices

The 1TB Steam Deck OLED is the best and priciest version. It’s $649 and has all the same features as the starting model but with two big differences; it has a bigger 1TB storage instead of 512GB, and the screen has special glass that reduces glare. Plus, it includes some extra bonuses.

Specification Details Storage 1TB NVMe SSD Display 1280 x 800 HDR OLED with anti-glare etched glass Display Size 7.4″ diagonally Processor Six nm APU Wi-Fi Wi-Fi 6E Battery 50Whr; three to 12 hours gameplay Power Supply 45W with 2.5m cable Extras Carrying Case with removable liner Bonus Steam profile bundle, exclusive startup movie, exclusive virtual keyboard theme.

1TB Steam Deck OLED Limited Edition specs and prices

A cool grey with red thumbsticks. Screenshot via Valve

The 1TB Steam Deck OLED Limited Edition is a special, rare version of the 1TB Steam Deck OLED. It costs $679 and has a unique grey and red see-through design, along with its own special carrying case.

Which Steam Deck OLED should you choose?

If you like to play just a few games at once, the 512GB Steam Deck OLED will probably have plenty of space for you. You’ll be able to delete any games you don’t play and replace them with newer titles, depending on the games’ size, of course.

But if you want to keep a lot of games ready to play, then the 1TB model is the better option. The limited edition is perfect for those who want some extra flair and are okay with spending a little more for it.