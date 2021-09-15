All iPhone 13 specs, screen size, and dimensions

Apple’s Sept. 14 keynote presentation revealed everything about its upcoming iPhone 13 lineup. Here are the specs and screen sizes for each member of the upcoming iPhone 13 family.

iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Mini

Image via Apple

Size

The iPhone 13 measures 5.78 inches tall, 2.82 inches wide, and .30 inches thick. The device weighs 6.14 ounces or 174 grams. For reference, the iPhone 12 weighs 10 grams less at 164 grams.

The iPhone 13 Mini comes in at 5.18 inches tall, 2.53 inches wide, and .30 inches thick. These are the exact same dimensions as the previous iPhone 12 Mini. However, the iPhone 13 Mini adds an extra .25 millimeters of depth. The iPhone 13 Mini also weighs 4.97 ounces or 141 grams, an extra 6 grams more than the iPhone 12 Mini.

Specs

The iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Mini display features HDR, True Tone, Haptic Touch, and a fingerprint-resistant coating, according to Apple.

For the display, the iPhone 13 measures 6.1 inches with a screen resolution of 2532×1170 pixels at 460 PPI. The Super Retina XDR all-screen OLED display measures 5.4 inches with a screen resolution of 2340×1080 pixels at 476 PPI.

Users will be able to take the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Mini underwater up to just shy of 20 feet or 6 meters for 30 minutes, thanks to their IP68 rating.

The latest members of the iPhone family also come with the new A15 Bionic chip with a six-core CPU comprised of two performance and four efficiency cores.

Alongside a beefier CPU, the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Mini also features a new four-core GPU and a 16-core Neural Engine.

Apple has also included 5G, Gigabit LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.0, and NFC in both the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Mini.

These devices also offer location features, including a built-in GPS, GLONASS, Galileo satellite navigation, and a digital compass.

Sensors on these devices also include a barometer, three-axis gyroscope, an accelerometer, a proximity sensor, and an ambient light sensor.

The iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Mini also include a variety of different accessibility functions, including voice control, VoiceOver, zoom, magnifier, Siri and dictation, type to Siri, switch control, closed captions, AssistiveTouch, Spoken Content, and back tap for users that need the added functionality.

Camera

As far as the camera for these devices goes, the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Mini feature a dual 12-megapixel camera system with wide and ultra-wide lenses. The wide lens features an aperture of 1.6, while the ultra-wide lens features an aperture of 2.4 with a 120-degree field of view.

The camera also features 2x optical zoom out with a digital zoom of up to 5x, Portrait mode, Panorama, Night mode, Deep Fusion, Smart HDR 4, auto image stabilization, Burst mode, and photo geotagging.

For video recording, the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Mini can record videos with a shallow depth of field in Cinematic mode at 1080p 30fps. They also support HDR video recording with Dolby Vision up to 4K at 60fps and slow-motion recording for 1080p video at 120 or 240fps.

Battery

In terms of battery for the iPhone 13, Apple rates it for up to 19 hours of video playback, or 15 hours when streamed, and up to 75 hours of audio playback.

Apple’s new iPhone 13 Mini includes a battery that Apple says is capable of up to 17 hours of video playback, or 13 hours when streamed, and up to 55 hours of audio playback.

Both models include a built-in rechargeable lithium-ion battery, MagSafe wireless charging up to 15W, Qi wireless charging up to 7.5W, and fast charging.

As far as ports are concerned, many were hoping to see Apple introduce USB-C to the iPhone with the 13 lineup; however, the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Mini both continue to use the same lightning connector that has been seen on all iPhones in recent years.

Each model comes with 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB storage options. The reveal of the iPhone 13 lineup also marks the first time that Apple is removing the 64GB storage option from their lineup entirely.

iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max

Image via Apple

Size

The iPhone 13 Pro is the same size as the base iPhone 13, measuring 5.78 inches tall, 2.82 inches wide, and .30 inches thick. However, it weighs significantly more at 7.19 ounces or 204 grams, a hefty 30-gram increase.

As far as the iPhone 13 Pro Max is concerned, it dominates all other iPhone 13 models measuring 6.33 inches tall, 3.07 inches wide, and .30 inches thick. It also weighs more than the iPhone 13 Pro at 8.46 ounces or 240 grams. For reference, the iPhone 12 Pro Max weighs 8.03 ounces.

Specs

Regarding the display, the iPhone 13 Pro features a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR all-screen OLED display with ProMotion that enables adaptive refresh rates up to 120Hz. It also has a resolution of 2532×1170 pixels at 460 PPI.

The additional size and weight of the iPhone 13 Pro Max does not go unused. Apple’s iPhone 13 Pro Max features a 6.7-inch Super Retina XDR all-screen OLED display that also includes the ProMotion feature available on the iPhone 13 Pro. The iPhone 13 Pro Max display also comes with a resolution of 2778×1284 pixels at 458 PPI.

Both the iPhone 13 Pro and Pro Max feature the A15 Bionic chip present on the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Mini. This includes the new six-core CPU; however, the Pro and Pro Max replace the four-core GPU with a new five-core GPU for better rendering and graphics processing.

Like the base iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Mini, the iPhone 13 Pro and Pro Max models also feature 5G, Gigabit LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.0, and NFC capabilities.

Alongside the 13 and 13 Mini, the iPhone 13 Pro and Pro Max also offer location features, including a built-in GPS, GLONASS, Galileo satellite navigation, and a digital compass.

Both models also feature a barometer, a LiDAR scanner, a three-axis gyroscope, an accelerometer, a proximity light sensor, and an ambient light sensor.

The iPhone 13 Pro and Pro Max also include a variety of different accessibility functions found on the 13 and 13 Mini, including voice control, VoiceOver, zoom, magnifier, Siri and dictation, type to Siri, switch control, closed captions, AssistiveTouch, Spoken Content, and back tap for users that need the added functionality.

Camera

As far as the camera goes, there are a few upgrades from the base model and the 13 Mini. These upgrades include a Pro 12-megapixel camera system with a telephoto lens to go along with the wide and ultra-wide lenses. The telephoto lens features a 2.8 aperture, the wide lens features an aperture of 1.5, and the ultra-wide lens has an aperture of 1.8 with a 120-degree field of view.

Both devices feature 3x optical zoom in, 2x optical zoom out, digital zoom up to 15x, a LiDAR scanner to enable Night Mode portraits, Portrait Mode, dual optical image stabilization for the telephoto and wide lenses, sensor-shift optical image stabilization, Apple ProRAW, True Tone flash with Slow Sync, panorama, Night mode, Deep Fusion, Smart HDR 4, photo geotagging, burst mode, and auto image stabilization.

For those interested in recording video with the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max, these models offer the same support as the base model and the Mini. Each model features cinematic mode with a shallow depth of field to record at 1080p at 30fps, HDR video recording with Dolby Vision up to 4K at 60fps, and slow-motion support for 1080p at 120 and 240fps. However, the Pro and Pro Max models also support ProRes video recording up to 40K at 30fps or 1080p at 30fps for the 128GB storage model.

Battery

Apple rates the iPhone 13 Pro’s battery for up to 22 hours of video playback, or 20 hours when streamed, and up to 75 hours of audio playback.

The iPhone 13 Pro Max is rated for up to 28 hours of video playback, or 25 when streamed, and 95 hours of audio playback, which is just shy of four days worth of audio playback.

Both models feature a built-in, rechargeable lithium-ion battery, MagSafe wireless charging up to 15W, Qi wireless charging up to 7.5W, and fast charging.

As for the charging port on the bottom of the phone, Apple continues to use its proprietary lightning connector that has been seen in iPhones since the iPhone 5 in 2013.

Each model comes with a variety of storage options, including 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, and one TB. This is the first time that Apple has ever introduced a one TB storage option on an iPhone. Apple is also doing away with the 64GB storage option for the iPhone 13 Pro and Pro Max, similar to what it’s done with the base model iPhone 13 and 13 Mini.

All models of the iPhone 13 lineup will be available to pre-order on Sept. 17 and will become available on Sept. 24.