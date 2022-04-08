Who voices Cortana in Halo Infinite?

She's been apart of the series from the start.

The voice of Halo’s artificially intelligent construct Cortana, who might most notably be known for being Master Chief’s partner, is one of the more familiar sounds in Halo that dates back to 2001.

The AI personal assistant has been voiced by the actress Jen Taylor in Halo: Combat Evolved through Halo Infinite. Along with being a part of the 2022 live-action series Halo, Taylor has been the voice of Cortana in eight different Halo games. She is also the voice of Cortana on Windows 10.

In addition to voicing Cortana, the 49-year-old actress has voiced Dr. Halsey in various Halo games as well as the Life Pod Pilot in Halo: Combat Evolved. She is also “The Weapon” in Infinite.

Along with voicing Halo, Taylor is known for her role as Sunny Day in numerous Backyard sports games produced from 1997 to 2001. She also voiced Princess Peach, Toad, and Toadette in Mario games from 1999 to 2006. Other games she has been in include Dota 2, Infinite Crisis, Destiny, Left 4 Dead, and Guild Wars 2.