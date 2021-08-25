Where to pre-order the Xbox Series X Halo Infinite Limited Edition Bundle

Halo Infinite is set to release this December, and with it, Xbox announced today that fans will be able to get a special edition version of the console to show off their Halo fandom.

During Gamescom’s Opening Night Live event, Xbox showed off the new Xbox Series X Halo Infinite Limited Edition console and controller to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the franchise.

The console’s MSRP is $549.99, and pre-orders began at the official Xbox website. The bundle is listed as Out of Stock, but it may be worth keeping an eye out to see as there may be more pre-orders available at a later time.

The bundle comes with a console that has a Halo-themed aesthetic, as well as matching wireless controller and HDMI cable. Halo Infinite is also included in the bundle. Halo Infinite and the console bundle will be released on December 8.

Along with the console bundle, there is a separate special Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 that players can purchase with a dark green Halo theme. The limited edition controller will be available beginning Nov. 15 and at an MSRP of $199.99.