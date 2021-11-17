Where to find and use Grappling Hook in Halo Infinite

Halo fans around the world rejoiced with the early release of Halo Infinite’s multiplayer game mode. The game’s full release is still scheduled for Dec. 8, but fans are already busy experiencing all the new features in the latest addition to the Halo franchise.

The Grappling Hook is one of the new features that most players have been looking forward to since it makes moving around the map much easier. With the Grappling Hook, players can set up epic plays where they sneak behind enemies or escape from impossible situations.

The Grappling Hook isn’t a part of your Spartan, though, and you’ll need to find one on the battlefield like a weapon or grenade. Considering the item’s popularity, the chances are there will be many players on the map looking for it. The Grappling Hook will have three charges when you pick it up, and it’ll disappear upon death.

If someone else picks the Grappling Hook before you, try to stick around and defend your position since items tend to respawn at the place every 15 to 20 seconds. You can make sure that you pick up the next one by securing the parameters and leave the scene with the help of the Grappling Hook.

The Grappling Hook won’t function if there isn’t a nearby building. Players will also have the option to cut their slide short by tapping the jump button, which comes in handy when someone tries to shoot you down as you’re zipping around the map.