When does the Fracture: Tenrai event start in Halo Infinite?

Halo Infinite’s multiplayer mode is free to play, meaning all players on any supported platform can enjoy the exciting and fun mode with ease.

The multiplayer mode is currently available and was released ahead of the official release on Dec. 8, giving fans an early holiday gift as they wait for the rest of the game to be released.

Events with free content are an integral part of #HaloInfinite’s MP seasons – and, with our 20th Anniversary event wrapping on Monday, Nov. 22, we wanted to look ahead at what’s to come.



Draw your blades for Fracture: Tenrai, arriving next week! (And that's just for starters.) pic.twitter.com/chiQiQR2pt — Halo (@Halo) November 19, 2021

The free multiplayer mode is not the only free content players can enjoy. 343 Industries confirmed several in-game events will be an “integral part of Halo Infinite’s multiplayer seasons,” introducing new content and updates. The 20th Anniversary event gave fans their first taste of these free events, and it is only the first of many.

The next Halo Infinite event is Fracture: Tenrai, which will include 30 tiers of unlockable content. Fans can earn several new weapon and character cosmetic items as they battle enemies in the game’s multiplayer mode. This event features samurai-inspired items that can make any Spartan stand out.

The Fracture: Tenrai event is scheduled to start after the conclusion of the 20th Anniversary event. This event ends on Monday, Nov. 22, meaning Fracture: Tenrai is likely arriving the following day. 343 Industries has not revealed the official start date and time of the event, but it should release shortly after the anniversary event ends.

Each event will include its own free event pass that players can level up to unlock themed rewards. These passes will be available alongside the standard battle passes, and the events will have specific challenges for players to complete.