What systems can you play Halo Infinite on?

It'll be on the usual family of consoles.

Halo Infinite is finally launching on Dec. 8. The franchise that’s traditionally been playable on Xbox will be on a couple of different systems this time around, though.

Along with being playable on Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S, the game will also be playable on Windows. The game will not be playable on Mac OS, PlayStation, or Nintendo consoles, however.

The game’s esports scene will include cross-platform play between Xbox and PC.

Halo Infinite is the sixth part of the franchise’s main story. Following the trend of free-to-play games, the title will include a multiplayer element that players won’t have to pay for.

Halo Infinite was originally supposed to come out on Nov. 10. But during the COVID-19 pandemic last year, it was delayed more than a year to its current release date.

The Dec. 8 release date was confirmed during Gamescom’s Opening Night Live.