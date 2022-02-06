What are the Secret Achievements in Halo Infinite?

There are a lot of achievements and objectives to complete in Halo Infinite—and that’s even before you take into account the campaign.
If you’re a diehard completionist, no playthrough will feel complete without collecting all the achievements. Though you can complete the campaign without giving it much thought after a few playthroughs, you may want to keep your eyes peeled if you’re trying to collect all the achievements in Halo Infinite.
In addition to the usual set of achievements in Halo Infinite, the game also provides players with 18 Secret Achievements, which are hidden until you complete them. Here is a list of all the Secret Achievements in Halo Infinite and their descriptions—but the cryptic text may not always lead you to how you can finish them.
All Secret Achievements in Halo Infinite
|Achievement
|Description
|Ascension
|Defeat the Banished Warlord Tremonius
|Brothers Grim
|Take down the Spartan killers Hyperius and Tovarus
|Fallen
|Follow the UNSC signal to a Banished stronghold called the Tower. Find the source. Get out alive.
|First Contact
|Lost, and found.
|Greased Lightning
|Complete the Movement yard in under 25 seconds.
|Hear These Words!
|Infiltrate the Command Spire and put an end to the Reformation.
|Hunter. Killer.
|Defeat the Hunter pair stationed at the base of the Spire.
|Legends
|At the end he was just a soldier. Hoping he’d done the right thing.
|Light the Way
|Reach the Beacons, assemble the Sequence, and gain access to the Command Spire.
|One Down…
|Destroy a Banished anti-aircraft gun.
|Pelican Down
|Shut down the first Spire and stop Zeta’s Reformation before it’s too late.
|Reckoning
|Storm the House of Reckoning.
|Together. Again.
|A friend is in danger and time is running out. It’s time to face your past and save your future.
|Together. Again?
|Explore the underbelly of Zeta Halo and retrieve a weapon to turn the tide in this conflict.
|Too Many Goodbyes
|Defeat the Harbinger. Confront the truth.
|Unearthed
|Shut down the Banished mining laser and gain access to the Conservatory.
|What Will It Take?
|Enter the Nexus and learn the secrets of the Spires. Trust is a fragile thing, isn’t it?
|Zeta
|Fight your way through Outpost Tremonius and step out onto the surface of Zeta Halo.