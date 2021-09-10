The next Halo Infinite multiplayer preview arrives Sept. 24

Fans of the Halo franchise who want to get another look at the Halo Infinite multiplayer mode will get their chance when the next preview arrives on Sept. 24.

All fully registered Halo Insider profiles will be eligible to participate as long as they’re registered by Sept. 13. Fully registered means that players are opted-in to communications from Halo, their email addresses are verified, and they’ve chosen which platform they’ll be playing on (Xbox or PC).

For players on PC, a DXDIAG file must be uploaded to their profiles to be eligible. The instructions to do so are included on the Insider Settings page. Those who are already registered from the last preview don’t need to change anything unless they need to update their PC settings.

There’s been no indication as to how long this preview will last. Based on how long the last one lasted, though, it’s likely that the preview will go from Sept. 24 to 26. Players wishing to participate in this preview will receive an email if they’re selected for it.

Halo Infinite is set to release on Dec. 8 with a single-player campaign and multiplayer PvP modes fully available for play. This preview is for the PvP mode only. There’s no news on whether there will be another preview after this one before the game’s highly anticipated release date.