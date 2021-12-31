The best Halo Infinite controller settings

Even if you have the best aim in Halo Infinite, your balance can be thrown off if you’re playing without optimized settings. Your controller settings should complement your playstyle and you should feel comfortable with them while playing Infinite.

In general, controller settings tend to be up to personal preference. Players who like playing Infinite with long-range weapons may prefer a lower sensitivity layout, while the opposite will apply to close-quarter-combat enthusiasts.

The best controller settings for each player will be different, but the following configurations can be a great starting point. If you’ve been playing with a completely different setting layout, getting used to new options may take longer than expected. Feel free to make any changes, however, since your personal touches can only make the following layout better for your own use.