Steam Winter Sale features significant discounts on older Halo titles

Halo fans can pick up Halo: The Master Chief Collection and other Halo titles at a discounted price during the Steam Winter Sale.

Halo: The Master Chief Collection is the perfect game for fans that want to experience the significant titles in the Halo series in one place. Fans can relive their favorite moments from older campaigns and get a refresher to further appreciate the Halo Infinite story.

Spend a little extra time catching up with some of Halo's greatest stories. During the Steam Winter Sale, pick up MCC and other Halo titles at a special holiday discount!



🛍️ https://t.co/PpakKiPmg3 pic.twitter.com/03RL0gmOw3 — Halo (@Halo) December 22, 2021

The collection includes Halo: Combat Evolved Anniversary, Halo: 2: Anniversary, Halo 3, Halo 3: ODST, and Halo: Reach. The game normally costs $39.99, but the Steam Winter Sale currently allows fans to purchase it for $19.99. Each game is also included as a standalone DLC for the Master Chief Collection and are also 50 percent off. The individual games are normally $9.99 but are currently available for $4.99.

The Steam Winter Sale also includes discounts for Halo Spartan Assault, Halo Wars Definitive Edition, and Halo Spartan Strike. Spartan Assualt and Spartan Strike are available for less than a dollar, and Halo Wars only costs $6.99. These games are significantly different than the rest of the series but are worth playing.

Most Halo fans are likely enjoying Halo Infinite, but the older titles still hold a special place in the hearts of veteran players. If you’re new to the Halo series or want to enjoy a bit of nostalgia during the holidays, take advantage of these discounts before the Steam Winter Sale ends on Jan. 5.