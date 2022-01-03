Snip3down’s controller layout and settings for Halo Infinite

Like FormaL did with Call of Duty, Eric “Snip3down” Wrona temporarily left behind his Halo career to pursue success in other titles during Halo esports’ down period. But unlike FormaL, when Snip3down took a break from Halo, he was putting an illustrious trophy-filled career on the shelf to play Apex Legends.

For more than half a decade, Snip3down was one of the best Halo players in the world, establishing himself as a prolific sniper for prominent teams like OpTic, Evil Geniuses, Envy, and Reciprocity. Success didn’t elude him in Apex, either. But now, he’s back in Halo at the start of the Infinite era, having just signed with FaZe prior to the start of the HCS Raleigh Kickoff Major.

Do you want to play like one of Halo‘s greatest snipers of all time? Here’s the controller layout and in-game settings for Snip3down.

Snip3down’s controller layout

Snip3down uses a customized version of the Default controller layout with Melee and Zoom switched. Here are his complete button bindings:

Fire Weapon – Right Trigger

Melee – Left Trigger

Grenade – Left Bumper

Jump – A Button

Zoom – Click Right Stick

Sprint – Click Left Stick

Reload/Interact – X Button

Use Equipment – Right Bumper

Switch – Y Button

Crouch/Slide – B Button

Snip3down uses the SCUF Instinct controller with remappable paddles.

Snip3down’s settings – FOV, sensitivity, Etc.

Here are Snip3down’s sensitivity settings for controller in Halo Infinite.

Look Acceleration: 3

Look Sensitivity (Horizontal): 5.5

Look Sensitivity (Vertical): 6.5

Center Deadzone (Look and Move Thumbstick): 2

Max Input Threshold (Look and Move Thumbstick): 10

Axial Deadzone (Look and Move Thumbstick): 2

Snip3down keeps his Max Input Threshold at 10, which is the default setting in-game but significantly higher than most other pro settings. This means he doesn’t have to move his sticks all the way to the edge before reaching max input. But like most other pros, his Axial Deadzones are significantly lower than the default setting, reducing the movement requirement for minimum input and making both moving and aiming more responsive.

Snip3down uses the 104-degree angle for his Field of View in Halo Infinite, the same angle he used in Apex.