Royals x Pioneers: Kansas City’s MLB team and esports organization partner to host boot camp prior to HCS event

Halo Infinite’s second Major, HCS Kansas City, begins on April 29 with both stateside and international teams in attendance. With teams flying in over the coming days, a three-day boot camp prior to the tournament has been announced, taking place at none other than the home of the MLB’s Kansas City Royals, Kauffman Stadium.

This boot camp was announced and will be hosted by the Kansas City Pioneers, one of many esports organizations to be attending the Major. The crossover of Kansas City’s MLB team and its premier esports organization is one of the industry’s first, according to the Pioneers’ announcement tweet. The boot camp will run from April 26 to 28, with a limited number of attending teams and all the action from the preparatory games streamed live to Twitch from the stadium’s Diamond Club.

The @Royals x Pioneers Bootcamp



In one of the industries first crossovers of baseball & esports, the best teams in the @HCS will come to Kauffman Stadium for a Bootcamp prior to #HCSKansasCity2022



Powered by: @Brparadox

April 26th-28th

https://t.co/EeToLGu3qu

The teams attending are all notably successful rosters in Halo Infinite’s first few months of tournament play, from both North America and Europe. While Europe’s No. 1 seeded team Acend are surprisingly missing from the lineup, both Natus Vincere and Quadrant will be at the boot camp. On the North American side, OpTic Gaming, FaZe Clan, eUnited, Sentinels, G2 Esports, G1, and the Pioneers themselves are all confirmed to be part of it.

The high-profile boot camp should prove to be an additional slice of marketing and hype for the already highly-anticipated Kansas City Major. But without Cloud9 in attendance, it’ll be hard to gauge clear favorites for the title and trophy ahead of the weekend. C9’s streak of tournament victories since HCS Raleigh last December was broken last week at the FaZe Invitational following a loss handed to them by the new OpTic roster.

You can catch all the boot camp action from Kauffman Stadium via the Xbox Twitch channel from April 26 to April 28 before HCS Kansas City begins on April 29 live from the official Halo channel.