Rocket League is now playable in Halo Infinite thanks to the power of Forge

From battle royales to Pokémon, Halo Infinite’s substantial upgrade to its Forge tool in season five has already made it an incredible asset for creators. The latest game to get a Halo twist through Forge is Rocket League thanks to one Forger’s impressive scripting work, which was released for testing today.

This fanmade spin on Rocket League was created by Dan The Bloke, who previously rose to prominence only a week ago with the creation of the Pokémon Battle Arena. Thanks to his expert scripting, the Razorback vehicles that players drive in the arena have been given the ability to boost, jump, and wallride as both competitors aim to score five goals. It’s an impressive feat of simulation, further exemplifying the potential Infinite’s Forge has.

Haloified Rocket League is ready for action! ⚽️🚗💨

Razorback starts, 5 goals to win!

Boosting – Mark while looking forwards/ down

Jumping – Mark while looking up

Wallriding – Ride walls by driving up them



Grab it here: https://t.co/7Gh1dgaEBZ

A plethora of details have been added to make the experience as authentic to the original title as possible. The Razorbacks auto-flip if you get turned over, the ball has been given a neon glow to match Rocket League’s vibrant aesthetic, and scoring a goal even has similarly explosive results. Razorbacks also have a limited supply of boost, which needs to be replenished via power-ups scattered across the field.

While the clips shared on X, formerly known as Twitter, show that it doesn’t come without a few rough edges, it will undoubtedly make for a perfect party game mode in Custom Games alongside the classics such as Duck Hunt and Hexagon. Having to use pings to activate the majority of the mechanics is a little janky, but the fact it’s possible to make in Halo Infinite at all is a testament to how expansive Forge has become.

Alongside making both the original map and game mode available via Halo Waypoint’s content browser, Dan The Bloke also mentioned that copy protection was left off, which will allow other creators to see the scripts used (or “make nicer arenas,” as he quietly pleaded). This means that there’s a good chance we see more maps for the mode released by other Forgers, turning it from just a proof of concept into a fully-fledged subsection of the content browser’s library.

The addition of AI toolsets to Forge was the most notable component of the updates that came with season five, but the mode also received expanded budgets, additional canvases, and more Banished assets simultaneously. With more updates slated for future seasons, it’s tough to imagine what Forge will look like even a year from now considering what is already possible today.