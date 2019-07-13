Red Bull to bring Halo 3 to Willis Tower for Rise Till Dawn series return

With a prize pool of $10,000 Red Bull is hosting a Halo 3 tournament from sundown to sunrise on the 99th floor of Willis Tower in Chicago.

The Rise Till Dawn tournament series focuses on duos battling to see who is truly the best at their respective games. This time, Red Bull partnered with the Halo Championship Series to pit the world’s greatest Spartans against each other in one of the most popular shooters of all time.

Red Bull Esports on Twitter Join us on July 13 in Chicago on the 99th floor of the Willis Tower for an epic 2v2, overnight Halo 3 tournament at Red Bull #RiseTillDawn 🌇🌄 https://t.co/Ex1nLCpeXC

Like last year’s event, which featured Fortnite players like like Tyler “Ninja” Blevins, this tournament will take place near the top of Willis Tower, the second-tallest building in the United States. Willis Tower will welcome pro Halo players (and brothers) Justin “Roy” Brown and Jason “Lunchbox” Brown for a night of heated competition.

When the sun sets at around 8:26pm CT, 200 players will compete in two-on-two matches in a Swiss group stage, with four different groups over five rounds. Throughout the group stage, teams will earn points for each match win, every game will be a best-of-one series in Team Slayer.

The top two teams from each group will advance into the bracket stage and continue battling until there is only one duo left standing by sunrise at 5:28am CT. Bracket stage will be best-of-three single elimination matches with the same standard HCS ruleset.

Along with other top Halo players, the event will be casted by a stacked cast of commentators, including David “Walshy” Walsh, Tom “Tsquared” Taylor, Andy “Bravo” Dudynsky, Kyle “Elamite” Elam, and Jon “Fallout” Kefaloukos.

Andy ‘Bravo’ Dudynsky on Twitter So excited to announce that I’ll be casting @redbullesports #RiseTillDawn ft. Halo 3! Can @Walshy still stay awake during an all-night LAN? Tune in this weekend to find out!!

The winning duo will take home $5,000, with second-place team taking $3,500, and third getting $1,500.

Fans can watch the event live on Red Bull’s Mixer or Twitch channels starting at 8:26pm CT on July 13. There is also an open tournament taking place once top eight begins, which you can read more about on the official event page.