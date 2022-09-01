Single-player might be the only way to go for now.

Fans of 343 Industries’ classic couch co-op games will have to wait a little longer to play the company’s newest release, with devs suggesting the Halo Infinite campaign co-op could be delayed again.

Playing as a duo in Halo has always been a staple of the franchise but concerns over when co-op will arrive have been raised on Twitter. Community director Brian Jarrad attempted to quell concerns, but instead added fuel to the fire with a somewhat vague response.

The response highlighted “targets” are subject to change, and this is the nature of the beast.

“Targets” are a stake in the ground at the time but of course subject to change. We’ll have a roadmap update tomorrow on what to expect with Infinite in the months ahead. — Brian Jarrard (@ske7ch) August 31, 2022

The Halo game—which is meant to stand as a live-service title—has been littered with delays, similarly in Aug. 2021. Devs promised delays, with the expected release to be sometime this year.

If it’s any consolation, Halo devs provided fans with an hour-long experience of network co-op for the title, filled with riveting gameplay and detailed interviews about the upcoming updates.

Halo Infinite released Dec. 8, 2021 to critical and commercial success. The title was nominated for countless awards and won several of those nominations.

Unfortunately for fans seeking to get co-op thrills, there’s still some time to go.