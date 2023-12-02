New Halo Infinite update finally adds missing PvE game mode, promises to fulfill ‘multiple top community requests’ including Forge updates, stability improvements, and a custom game browser

Halo Infinite has received several updates and additions over its lifetime. Now, 343 Industries has announced that it will finally release the highly anticipated and long-awaited FireFight mode alongside other features, including Forge updates, stability improvements, improvements to the custom game browser, and more.

Announced on the game’s official X (formerly Twitter) account, the update will launch on Dec. 5, including the highly popular and recurring Halo mode, Firefight. Now called Firefight: King of the Hill, the mode will see four players “facing off against waves of Banished baddies as you fight to capture hills on nine maps,” including the House of Reckoning from Halo Infinite‘s campaign and three community-made maps. More details about the mode will be revealed via a “detailed blog,” released a day before the update.

The high-octane mode will launch soon. Image via 343 Industries

Other additions include further improvements to rank loss protection and teammate quitting, where players will get three games before they derank to the previous tier. The update will also add Forge updates, which include high-value targets and bosses, “each one rewarding the Master Chief with a powerful special weapon variant.” it will also include Skulls in Node Graph and several quality-of-life updates for the mode.

Additionally, the update adds several changes to the Custom Game Browser. This includes the ability for Fireteam Leaders to put their entire party into a session, as well as fixes and improvements implemented with the aim of “resolving issues that block players from joining CGB sessions.”

Lastly, according to the developer, the update also focuses on increasing the game’s stability by addressing crashes and improving the online experience via updates to the game’s networking. This will be done via the reporting system, which helps better detect when and why crashes happen. The team has used this data to address multiple crashes across PC and consoles, especially on Xbox Series X|S devices.

Halo Infinite’s December Mid-Season Update will launch on Dec. 5 for PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S.