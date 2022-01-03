Lucid’s Halo Infinite settings, sensitivity, and more

This Halo star is one of the best in the business.

Controller settings are key in any console shooter. But when it comes to Halo, the long list of customization options in settings sets it apart from other games in the genre.

Halo Infinite’s controller settings allow for players to create their own style in a way. For the best players in the game, their settings are one of many facets that can help set them apart from the best in the field. And when you’re talking about the best in Halo Infinite in 2022, OpTic’s Lucid is near the top of the list.

Lucid is a true pro in the Halo scene, helping propel OpTic to one of the best teams in the game in the world. It’s no surprise that many would want to try to emulate Lucid on the controller, and thankfully he’s shared some of his Halo Infinite settings for those who want to slay like he does.

Here’s the latest on Lucid’s current settings in Halo Infinite.

OpTic Lucid Halo Infinite settings

Lucid, like many Halo players, often tweaks his settings, sometimes on the fly. Here’s his most recent update from December 2021 on what settings he uses in-game.

Sensitivity & Acceleration

Look Acceleration: 4

Look Sensitivity (Horizontal): 6.0

Look Sensitivity (Vertical): 6.5

Zoom Sensitivity

Zoom Level: 1.4x

1.4x Sensitivity: 1.1

Move Thumbstick

Center Deadzone: 0.0

Max Input threshold: 0.0

Axial Deadzone: 3.0

Look Thumbstick

Center Deadzone: 0.0

Max Input threshold: 10.0

Axial Deadzone: 1.5

This article will be updated over time as needed.