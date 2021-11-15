Is Halo Infinite down? Here’s how to check server status

In Microsoft’s 20th-anniversary celebration stream, the company officially announced that Halo Infinite‘s free-to-play multiplayer beta is going live today with the game’s first season, Heroes of Reach. It’s an exciting time for Halo fans who have been waiting for the next installment in the beloved franchise and should bring in a ton of players on opening day.

But a free-to-play drop like this also means that there could be some problems that end up rising throughout the first few weeks of play. Whether it’s the connectivity dropping or other major and minor issues, there are a few ways that you can check on the status of the game as fans start to pour onto the servers.

Halo Waypoint Support

On the Halo Waypoint website, there’s a handy support section where players can check on common issues, patch notes, and more. They also have a page specifically for Halo Infinite, where detected problems will be displayed so that the fan base will know if their own specific gripe is being addressed.

If the Halo servers go down, you can probably find some answers on this website.

Halo Support official Twitter

In a similar vein, you can check out and follow Halo Support on Twitter. The developers will usually keep updates on the page should an outage occur during the beta. This should be an easy way to keep tabs on the situation at hand.

#HaloInfinite multiplayer beta is available to play right now! Instructions on how to download are here: https://t.co/dfTtEJJq27 (1/3) pic.twitter.com/sNeP56iV8z — Halo Support (@HaloSupport) November 15, 2021

Downdetector

If you want answers fast, then Downdetector might be your best bet. This useful site monitors the servers in real-time, while also giving you a rundown and report of issues that cropped up over the past day. While waiting for official confirmation, this could be a fast way to put your mind at ease or confirm your fears.