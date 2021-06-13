How to sign up for the Halo Infinite multiplayer preview

You can stay in the loop thanks to new info from 343.

Microsoft and 343 Industries shared a lot of new information about Halo Infinite during and after the Xbox and Bethesda E3 2021, including details on upcoming multiplayer testing that Halo Insiders can sign up for.

Later this Summer, 343 plans to run “limited pre-release technical previews” to help stress test Infinite’s multiplayer in the final stages before launch this holiday season.

Currently, there are no details available for the multiplayer technical previews, but 343 encourages players to sign up for the Halo Insider program to be registered for a potential opportunity to participate in upcoming tests.

To become a Halo Insider, simply head to the official Halo website and navigate to the community page. There will be an option to sign up for the Insider program, which allows community members to partner with 343 by providing feedback and occasionally testing public flights of in-progress Halo projects.

“Player feedback and community partnership will be even more critical in the weeks and months following release,” 343 said. “When we say that launch is just the beginning, we mean just that – in addition to new features, content, and experiences we will be working closely with the player community to shape and evolve the game together via feedback and future flights/technical previews.”

Once you sign up, make sure you complete your profile setup and verify your email so 343 can provide more information on upcoming tests and feedback opportunities.