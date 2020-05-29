How to sign up for the Halo 3 beta test coming in June

Halo 3 developer 343 Industries is poised to start beta testing for the game on PC around the middle of next month, according to community manager John Junyszek. And there’s still time to get involved.

Starting with Halo: Reach, the Master Chief Collection for PC has had a rolling release over the course of the year—and next up is Halo 3. An official start to testing has not yet been released, but it should be announced soon.

While there’s no guaranteed way to get into the Halo 3 PC beta, the process for putting your name in the hat is fairly simple. All you need to do is go to the Halo waypoint website and signup to be a Halo insider.

Under the “Community” tab of the website, select “Halo Insider” from the available subcategory options. Then, the first section will be labeled “Become a Halo Insider.” Once you click the signup button, you’ll be directed to sign in to your Xbox Live account. If you don’t have one of those, you can make one by going to Xbox.com.

To join the program, you need to confirm that you’re over 18 and agree to a confidentiality statement. Following the agreement, you’ll be directed to fill out a quick questionnaire, giving the Halo team your email and letting them know what Halo games you have experience with as well as which ones you prefer.

Next, you’ll go through two separate screens asking you if you’d like to first be involved in the console and PC “flighting” (or beta testing) program. If you’re only looking to test the PC beta, you can just click “no” on the first screen that’s directed toward console testing.

Once you click “Yes” on the PC flighting screen, an expanded box will appear asking you several questions about your PC specs, Steam account, and gaming preferences.

Simply follow the instructions for submitting your PC specs and you should be good to go. While signing up doesn’t automatically mean that you’ll be in the beta for Halo 3 on PC, it’s the only way you’ll have a shot at getting involved once it starts in the coming weeks.