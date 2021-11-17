How to grab a power weapon from the tutorial in Halo Infinite: Make a Little More Noise achievement

Halo Infinite’s multiplayer mode is here, giving players access to one of the most exciting features of the upcoming title. Players can battle online with their friends or explore the Academy to train and learn more about weapons equipment. Players can also unlock achievements by completing certain tasks in the tutorial mode.

The Make a Little More Noise achievement is easy to complete but can be confusing if you don’t know what you’re supposed to do. The good news is you just have take one extra step in the tutorial to complete this simple challenge.

After completing the movement tutorial where you learn how to run, sprint, melee, and jump, you’ll reach the weapons portion of the training. Your Spartan will grab a rifle from a weapon locker and move into a shooting range. You’ll have to shoot a few targets and throw grenades before you are prompted to move to the next area for the final test. But you also can keep practicing in the range and go back into the previous room to pick up different weapons.

At this point, you can practice with assault rifles, pistols, shotguns, and a couple of other options. You can also find sniper rifles in some of the lockers, which are the weapon you need to unlock the Make a Little More Noise achievement. Simply pick up the weapon, and the achievement should unlock.

The remainder of the tutorial introduces players to the various equipment and items scattered around multiplayer maps and is an excellent way to learn how to use them before jumping into a game. You’ll also earn the Doing Your Part achievement for completing the tutorial, so make sure to finish it to unlock the extra achievement.