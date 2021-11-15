How to get credits in Halo Infinite

Halo Infinite’s multiplayer is now available for everyone to enjoy, delivering the iconic Halo experience players have missed. Fans everywhere are diving into the multiplayer mode, grinding their way through the new battle pass and unlocking exciting new cosmetics and content.

Fans can also enjoy premium content, including the premium version of the battle pass and other bundles and cosmetic items. Players can unlock these items with credits, which are available in the in-game store. The store refreshes every Tuesday, giving players a full week to decide if they want to pick up any available cosmetic items.

Players can purchase credits in the shop section of Halo Infinite, which are available in five different tiers:

500 credits: $4.99

1,000 credits: $9.99

2,000 credits and 200 bonus credits: $19.99

5,000 credits and 600 bonus credits: $49.00

10,000 credits and 1,500 bonus credits: $99.99

Buying larger amounts of credits rewards players with bonus credits but cost a significant amount. These are excellent options for players planning to spend a lot of time on Halo Infinite or who want to purchase multiple bundles, however. The battle passes in Halo Infinite never expire, so purchasing them for 1,000 credits is a solid choice for casual players. The current battle pass also features over 100 unique rewards with a value of over 10,000 credits.

Halo Infinite will receive consistent updates going forward, adding more premium content for players to purchase. Plan to buy credits as needed over time or spring for a large purchase to reap the bonus credits.