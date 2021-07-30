How to download the Halo Infinite Technical Preview

With the highly anticipated new entry to the Halo franchise, Halo Infinite has now entered a short Technical Preview stage with some players getting a chance to try out the game early.

The Technical Preview, held this weekend from July 29 until Aug. 1, lets players try out the game’s five vs. five mode against bots and will help developers to fine-tune these bots for the game’s full release.

Given that this preview is only a weekend and taking place long before the game’s release, only a few select users have been provided entry to be a part of the test. At this time, only Halo Insiders have been granted access. If you are one of these lucky players, then here is how you can download the game and start playing.

How to download Halo Infinite on PC

Image via 343 Industries

If you were selected to take part in the Technical Preview weekend, then you’ll have received an email stating so. You can download the game by redeeming the Steam code provided in your Halo Waypoint messages.

Those who have yet to receive an email or a code sadly won’t be able to participate in this test. But there are plans for more similar tests leading up to the game’s release later this year.

How to download Halo Infinite on Xbox

Image via 343 Industries

Xbox players who have been accepted into this weekend’s Technical Preview would have received confirmation of this via email or through Waypoint message.

If selected, here is how you can download the game to your console.

Download the Xbox Insider Hub on your console

Select previews on the left-hand side menu

Choose Halo Infinite – Insider from the list

Press Show in Microsoft Store

Download the game from this Store screen, and you’ll be set to play.

While not everyone has been given the chance to play during this Technical Preview, it is worth setting up a Halo Waypoint account if you don’t already have one. Visit your profile, select Halo Insider, and opt in for future tests to cover your bases.