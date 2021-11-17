How to complete a limited-time challenge in Halo Infinite

Halo Infinite got released slightly ahead of schedule since the game’s multiplayer mode went live before the game’s official release date of Dec. 8.

Veterans of the franchise were already hyped for the new release, but it also attracted players who had never played a Halo game before. While fans will run into those elements that made Halo the hit series it’s become over the years, the newest addition to the franchise also takes a page out of some of the more recent games regarding its progression system.

Like many other popular titles, Halo Infinite features its own battle pass alongside challenges that reward players with in-game goodies upon completion. Some of these challenges will only be up for a brief period, however, meaning players need to complete them before they rotate out.

These quests are called limited-time challenges and they disappear upon expiration. Depending on the type of quest, these challenges come back around the same time they went live on a later date. Though it sounds like a lot of work, players won’t lose their progression if they start doing the quest before it expires. Once it becomes available again, you’ll be able to pick up right where you left it off.

One of the best ways to complete these limited-time challenges will be going through them with a friend or two. You’ll be able to communicate as a team and help each other out to complete the limited-time challenges as fast as possible.

Limited-time challenges will often be tied to limited-time events, which could have their own free passes. These events are a decent way to accumulate more XP, and despite the time limit, players will be able to complete them at their own pace.

If there happens to be a challenge that you can’t figure out on your own, it’ll be wise to check out online sources that explain how you can complete a specific task. While you’ll be sacrificing the element of surprise, it’ll take less time for you to complete a challenge since you’ll know where to go and what to do.