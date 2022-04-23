Here is Halo Infinite’s 2022 roadmap

The list is subject to change as the year goes on.

Get ready, Spartans. 343 Industries has released Halo Infinite‘s roadmap for 2022, and a ton of new content is headed to the battlefield across multiple fronts.

As of April 2022, the roadmap starts off on Tuesday, May 3, with the kickoff of the game’s second season, Lone Wolves. The new season will last for six months until Monday, Nov. 7, with multiple events taking place throughout it.

Image via 343 Industries

Keep in mind that some items being released and event dates are set in stone, and are indicated as such. On the other hand, anything that is marked as “targets” or “goals” in the list will be officially confirmed over time. The timeframe for the roadmap will also expand depending on any longer-term initiatives, and 343 will update the list as changes come along.

At the start of the season, players will get two new maps: an arena called Catalyst and a Big Team Battle map called Breaker. They’ll also get three new game modes in King of the Hill, Land Grab, and Last Spartan Standing, on top of a fresh 100-tier battle pass.

Image via 343 Industries

Meanwhile, the season’s first narrative event, Interference, will last until May 16, and the next narrative event, Alpha Pack, will begin on July 19 and end on Aug. 1. Lastly, the Fracture: Entrenched event’s first week will last from May 24 to 30.

Additionally, 343 is aiming to release the long-awaited cooperative campaign experience in late August, alongside a campaign mission replay feature. The open beta for Halo‘s Forge mode is also targeted for a September release, on top of a plethora of quality-of-life improvements across the game.

Season three should be starting a day after Lone Wolves ends and will bring more maps, modes, sandbox items, and new events, on top of a possible cooperative split-screen experience for the campaign.