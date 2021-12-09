Halo: The Endless trademarks by Microsoft hint at possible DLC for Halo Infinite

Microsoft has filed a trademark for Halo: The Endless, which fans are speculating is a possible DLC for Halo Infinite.

Industry insider Nibellion shared a link today showing three different trademarks surrounding Halo: The Endless, hinting at upcoming DLC or another Halo-related project. Two of the trademarks are listed under “electrical and scientific apparatus,” while the third is under “paper goods and printed paper.”

This likely means a Halo: The Endless DLC or standalone product will be available in the future, alongside products like books and toys. Microsoft has not officially revealed the new project, but fans are already forming theories about what it could be.

Some players have already made it through the entire Halo: Infinite campaign, which hints at a new faction known as The Endless. This could mean a new DLC may focus on these new characters, expanding on the Halo Infinite storyline.

There have been several Halo books that expand and tie into the game’s storyline, and fans would likely appreciate a deeper dive into some of the new characters. Halo also has a wide demographic of fans, and collectors and younger players would likely enjoy new Halo-themed toys.

Halo Infinite was officially released yesterday, so it’s unlikely that a new DLC will appear anytime soon. But fans can look forward to new content eventually, based on these trademarks.