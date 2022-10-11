Halo reveals a ton of Twitch drops for the World Championship weekend

The Halo World Championship starts on Oct. 20, serving as a culmination to Halo Infinite’s first year of competitive play. Despite the struggles the game itself has faced, its esports scene has remained wildly successful, and fans who tune into the grand finale can get their hands on a bunch of free in-game goodies available through Twitch drops.

We saved the best for last. 💎🏆



Tune into the #HaloWC to unlock exclusive #HaloInfinite Twitch Drops!



📅 Oct 20-23

🕛 12pm PT / 3pm ET

📺 https://t.co/e5eElehCyu pic.twitter.com/92lI0TgzDc — Halo Esports #HaloWC (@HCS) October 10, 2022

With four days of streams comes four day of rewards, but some of the more lucrative items will only be available toward the tail end of the weekend.

The Twitch drops include everything from nameplates and emblems to various armor coatings for all available Spartan cores, making the streams worth a watch even for a more casual audience.

The “Winner’s Circle” nameplate and emblem will be available through all four days of the World Championship—from Oct. 20 to Oct. 23—while the other nameplate and emblem offering that comes as part of the “On Track” set will be earnable starting from Oct. 21 until the tournament end.

Both rewards require watching official Halo streams for two hours in total over that period to be redeemed.

Moving into Saturday Oct. 22, the bigger Twitch drops begin to go live. A blue, black and white armor coating for the Mark VII core becomes active on Saturday, which is also tied to the “On Track” set. Like the previous drops, the armor coating also requires two hours of watchtime to grab over the weekend. A second, diamond-encrusted armor coating called “Gladiator’s Edge” for the Mark VII, Rakshasa and Eaglestrike cores gets added to the reward pool on Oct. 23 requiring the same two hours to get.

For the fans who tune into the grand finals at the very end of the weekend, watching for one hour will net you both the “Gladiator’s Edge” coating for the Battle Rifle as well as a replica weapon charm of the World Championship trophy.

Setting up your Twitch account to be able to receive the drops is easy, needing only a connection to your Halo Waypoint account. You’ll then be able to claim the rewards accrued through watching tournament games via the official Halo Twitch channel.