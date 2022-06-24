Halo: Master Chief Collection could be getting microtransactions, 343 Industries says

343 Industries is exploring the idea of adding microtransactions to Halo: Master Chief Collection, the developer revealed in a statement.

As seen in a new community update posted on the official Halo Waypoint website, community writer Alex Wakeford pointed out the idea of involving real money to earn Season Points, which could potentially be called “Spartan Points.”

“For players who are new to the MCC, or who may not have dedicated much time specifically to unlocking items during the seasonal updates or are simply completionists looking to catch the last outstanding items they need, we are internally exploring a potential new feature for the future in the form of purchasable Spartan Points,” Wakeford said.

Wakeford continued that 343 is “happy with the current system of how players earn Spartan Points, by completing challenges and leveling up through play.” Yet, he described this possible integration of microtransactions as an “optional, additive alternative for players who might find the vast scope of content to be an intimidating amount of playtime and want to get ahead on (or skip) the grind, or maybe want to grab specific items they want”.

Wakeford ended the post by ensuring everyone about the transparency of the company to the community, telling them about the microtransactions idea “in advance and provide assurance that purchasable Spartan Points would be an additive feature.”

Halo: Master Chief Collection is available for Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.