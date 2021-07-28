Halo Infinite’s first technical preview to be held this weekend

After much anticipation, Halo Infinite is almost here, and players around the globe have received emails confirming their selection for the Halo Infinite technical preview to be held this weekend.

The upcoming preview will be held for the game’s free-to-play multiplayer component from July 29 until Aug. 1 and allow players to get their hands on the game for the first time. 343 Industries shared on social media that they will be hosting an official first look stream on July 28.

Tomorrow, we’re going live with the first look at #HaloInfinite’s upcoming technical preview! Hear directly from the team about what’s in store, and how you’ll get in if you’re selected.



🕙 Wednesday, July 28th @ 2PM PT

📺🟣: https://t.co/dda9QxxAU8

📺🔴: https://t.co/ZPEd9AiBUx pic.twitter.com/lQzaZP4Cs1 — Halo (@Halo) July 27, 2021

Fans can tune in on both Twitch and YouTube when the stream goes live on July 28 at 4pm CT.

The focus of this weekend’s test is reportedly to fine tune the game’s AI Bots, which is the first time that they’ve appeared within the Halo series. There isn’t any official announcement for how many people will be invited into this weekend’s test, however. Selected players will receive an invitation email.

If you aren’t selected to participate in this beta, there will likely be quite a few more tests before the game’s release in the holiday season of 2021, so you may get a chance in the near future.

We’ll likely be treated with more information on a release date for the game during this weekend’s beta test, or at least gain a clearer indication of where the game is at in the months before its potential launch.

This current test is only available to verified Halo Insiders. If you haven’t subscribed yet, you may want to do so here.