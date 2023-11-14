Halo Infinite’s first Operation event, Halo 3 throwback playlist now live

Halo Infinite’s first major update of season five is now live. Today marks the debut of the game’s new Operation events via Combined Arms, as well as the addition of the Halo 3 Refueled playlist, a nostalgic collection of seven classic maps remade in Forge.

Operation: Combined Arms was developed in direct response to community feedback on Infinite’s events. Not only will it last longer, but it also features a paid option of the Operation Pass that will remain available even once Combined Arms ends on Dec. 19. It continues Halo Infinite’s bucking of live-service trends, with a focus on eliminating the limited-time aspect of its contents for those willing to spend.

Combined Arms is an event focused on season two’s Rakshasa core, and includes a new set of armor alongside smaller cosmetic items like emblems and coatings. While a paid option of the Operation Pass provides players with a bonus armor coating, all of these rewards will be free to earn up until the end of the event on Dec. 19.

Many of the map remakes are the spitting image of their originals. Image via 343 Industries

After the massive success and positive reception toward last season’s Squad Battle playlist, it’s not a surprise to see Halo Infinite once again utilize the community’s collective nostalgia for the update’s new Halo 3 Refueled playlist. Created in collaboration with Mountain Dew as part of the promotion of the limited-time return of Game Fuel, Halo 3 Refueled features seven popular maps from the 2007 title remade with Forge by prominent creators. An eighth original map inspired by Foundry, Critical Dewpoint, is also included.

Whether it’s plunging into a Banished variant of Narrows or an entirely faithful remaster of The Pit, Halo 3 Refueled puts the power of Infinite’s Forge on full display once again. Thanks to developer 343 Industries’ willingness to collaborate with its Forge creators, the mode has helped to bring dozens of new maps to matchmaking over the past few seasons for both events like this one as well as permanent party modes like Husky Raid.

The Combined Arms Operation is live in Halo Infinite from Nov. 14 to Dec. 19, a five-week runtime in total, and will seamlessly transition into the Winter Contingency III Operation on the same day.