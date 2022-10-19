Halo Infinite Winter Update 2022: Start times, details, and more

A big bundle of features to play with while you bundle yourself in winter blankets.

The holiday season is fast approaching, but Halo Infinite fans are more interested in the plethora of new content set to arrive soon via the Winter Update.

Since the launch of the game just about a year prior, fans have been impressed by the core gameplay and Halo’s esports scene has seen a genuine revitalization. The lacking amount of new content and the pace it’s released at has been concerning to fans, but the Winter Update should introduce a couple of long-awaited features plus some new stuff on top.

Here’s everything you need to know about the Halo Infinite Winter Update 2022.

When does the Winter Update release?

The Winter Update for Halo Infinite officially releases on Nov. 8, 2022. It will release as a free update for all players.

What’s included in the Winter Update?

The two primary features of the Winter Update 2022 are the official release of the Forge Beta and the release of Campaign Network Co-op.

The Forge is a beloved mode for longtime Halo fans, giving players access to a customizable sandbox and create-a-map mode they can fill with thousands of objects. Players will be able to create their own modes and games using all the tools available. Players can also play the campaign cooperatively online and will have access to mission replays.

For multiplayer fans, 343 is also releasing two new maps, a new mode, and a new 30-tier battle pass. Both of the new multiplayer arena maps, Argyle and Detachment, were created in the Forge mode. Detachment will be the first official multiplayer map of Halo Infinite to feature a teleporter. The new mode is called Covert One-Flag. Attackers can use camo to sneak up on defenders and take the flag, but the defenders can use threat sensors.

Players will also finally start earning experience from actually playing matches.