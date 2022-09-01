Halo Infinite season 3 launch delayed and split-screen co-op canceled, but Forge beta is coming soon

Halo Infinite fans who’ve been patiently waiting for the Forge will be happy to know that the beta is coming soon, but unfortunately, other content and features are being delayed or outright canceled.

In a Sept. 1 update post, 343 announced that the start of Season Three: Echoes Within has been pushed back all the way to March 7. Additionally, networked/online co-op campaign won’t release until the Nov. 8 Winter Update, alongside the Forge beta and two new maps in Detachment and Argyle, plus a free battle pass and some monthly events.

In addition to the delays, 343 relayed that local split-screen co-op has been completely canceled.

“In order to improve and accelerate ongoing live service development, and to better address player feedback and quality of life updates, we have reallocated studio resources and are no longer working on local campaign split-screen co-op,” the devs said in their corresponding update video.

Echoes Within will feature new maps for both the Arena and Big Team Battle playlists, plus a new weapon in the M392 Bandit, a new piece of equipment called Shroud Screen, plus a plethora of new events, game modes, and quality of life improvements.

Forge mode has long been anticipated by the Halo community since Infinite launched, with many fans upset that the latest Halo release didn’t launch with one of the community’s most beloved features. Since Infinite’s release, fans of Halo have been happy with the gameplay but somewhat disappointed by the slow drip of content.

The release of Forge could stave off the community’s concerns about lacking content.