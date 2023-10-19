Halo Infinite players discover deadly and delicious secret on season 5’s new map

Season 5 of Halo Infinite, Reckoning, looks like it’s going to be one of the strongest seasons to date. From new maps and modes to Forge AI, there’s a little bit of something for everyone, which is probably why it’s been the biggest season launch in over a year.

There’s more to it than meets the eye though, as players realized with the discovery of secret puzzles hidden throughout the new Arena map, Forbidden.

A community-wide effort to uncover the mystery behind a sequence of symbols, which were first spotted carved into some of the map’s walls, has led to an ancient, powerful weapon being unearthed from behind a secret door: the golden sandwich.

I FIGURED IT OUT!

I Cracked the Code!

THE DOOR HAS BEEN OPENED

To the Golden Sandwich@blackpicture13 @halo @Mr_Rebs_



Details Below on How to Solve The Easter Egg!

After spending Many Hours With @RedNomster Testing just about Every Combination of Symbols, I found the Answer! pic.twitter.com/1zaAK8eXn1 — UneeQ (@UneeQtV) October 19, 2023

Accessible only during a game of Infection, the golden sandwich sits on a plinth in an abandoned crypt, doused in light. It’s not just for show either—the unexpectedly sturdy sandwich can be picked up and utilized as a melee weapon for the remainder of the round. The solution to gaining access to it was figured out last night by two notable Forgers, UneeQ and RedNomster, after the existence of the sandwich was first posted by people using teleporters in Forge to backdoor their way inside.

As explained by UneeQ, there are four walls throughout the map that feature a table of symbols on them. One of these four walls only has a few left on display, and it’s the seven symbols located in the middle of this wall that players need to find and activate throughout the map in order to unlock the door. This can only be performed during an Infection game because one of the symbols which needs to be hit is hidden and inaccessible in other gamemodes.

It’s a surprisingly complex little Easter egg to tuck away on a new Arena map, and it’s the first time 343 Industries have done anything like this in Halo Infinite’s multiplayer. It’s a challenge to successfully pull off too, considering that the only way to do it legitimately is during a game of Infection, which means you’ll be at the mercy of the Infected players as you traverse the map to try and put in the combination. But if anything, it’s worth it just for the sight of Master Chief beating up other Spartans with a sandwich alone.

Secret sandwich idols might not be the only thing hidden on Forbidden. With nine interactable symbol pads and four walls worth of symbols to comb through, there could be more to unravel for the community as season 5 continues.

