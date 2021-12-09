Halo Infinite just launched its Campaign and players aren’t only getting a huge Halo story to take in but also some extra bonuses for use in multiplayer as well.
As you progress through Halo Infinite’s campaign mode, you’ll stumble upon Mjolnir lockers. These chests contain loot to be used in multiplayer, and there is a ton to find. Unfortunately, many have been hidden quite well.
Players have discovered the whereabouts of all of these chests, so head into the campaign and score them for yourself.
Halo Infinite Mjolnir Lockers Locations Guide
Mjolnir Lockers can be extremely hard to find even with detailed instructions, but thanks to a video by Halo Canon, you can easily locate and find these lockers for yourself and score some neat multiplayer loot.
Halo Canon has ordered these lockers in a way that you can travel around the map and collect one after another during the later stages of the campaign or one at a time as you work through. Here’s the list of loot with brief instructions.
- Outpost Tremonius near the landing pad – Obelisk stone MkVII armor coating
- Near a small lake next to a Forerunner ring artifact south of Outpost Tremonius – Crimson Vettel MKVII Armor Coating
- Within a tucked away cave near FOB Alpha – Warmaster’s Prize SPNKr Coating
- Atop a mountain east of FOB Alpha nearby the abandoned excavation site – Banished Deception MKVII armor coating
- Further east on the edge of the map you’ll find a Mjolnir locker – Banished Armor Emblem
- Head south and you’ll find another locker within a crevice atop the large mountain at the edge of the map – Wild Kovan MKVII Armor Coating
- Heading west along the other side of the same mountain you can find another locker – Bloodshadow MKVII armor coating
- Along the southern ridge of the abandoned excavation site – Dogfight Makovich MKVII armor coating
- Near the cave entrance along the western ridge of the excavation site – Banished Nameplate
- Head west and within an open field nearby to the edge of the ring you’ll find another locker – Banished Weapon Charm
- You can find the next locker nearby a small waterfall south of the previous one – Banished Weapon Emblem
- Under a bridge heading southwest nearby the Banished tower – Warmaster’s Prize Bulldog coating
- Within the woods nearby FOB Echo or the bridge leading to the tower – Banished Deception Ridgeback coating
- Head northeast and you’ll find another locker nearby the giant ringlike structure – Infinity Nameplate
- Along the side of a mountain east of the last locker – Shadow Sorel MKVII armor coating
- Near the landing area at the tower underneath its base, you’ll find a locker – Midnight Griffin MKVII armor coating
- Slightly south from the tower within an open space is another locker – Scorpion Horvath MKVII armor coating
- East you can find another locker within a watery crevice placed between two mountain faces – Windfall armor emblem
- Atop a mountain heading south along the border is the next locker – Olympic Stance
- On the very southern tip of the map in a clearing, you’ll see another locker – Banished Deception Warthog coating
- Within the shadow of the west most AA Gun, you’ll find another locker – Warmaster’s Prize Battle Rifle coating
- North of FOB November along the border of the map is another locker – Griffin Nameplate
- Head south and within a ridge, atop a Banished structure you’ll see another locker – Dogtags Weapon Charm
- Along the border further south from FOB Lima you’ll find another locker on a rocky clearing amongst other crates – Warmaster’s Prize Commando Rifle coating
- Head west and along the ring’s edge using the grappling hook to traverse the structures following the green lights – Dogfight Makovich Wasp Coating
- Across the crevice from the last locker, you’ll find your next along the base of the mountains and ring edge – Griffin Armor Emblem
- To the west, your next locker is nearby a beam tower on the edge of the map – Griffin Weapon Emblem
- In the southwest corner of the area halfway up a mountain – Banished Deception Mongoose coating
- Head north, near the Forerunner ring in the open area nearby a wrecked ship you can find another locker – Infinity Armor Coating
- Atop a mountain overlooking FOB Juliet – Warmaster’s Prize Assault Rifle coating
- To the south on a small island within the river – Banished Deception Rockethog coating
- Head east, on the side of a mountain overlooking the Banished outpost – Banished Deception Scorpion coating
- On an opposite mountain face to the north, you’ll find another locker – Windfall Nameplate
- At the top of the same mountain nearby its peak, you’ll find the final Mjolnir Locker – Banished Deception Gungoose Coating