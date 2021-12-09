Halo Infinite just launched its Campaign and players aren’t only getting a huge Halo story to take in but also some extra bonuses for use in multiplayer as well.

As you progress through Halo Infinite’s campaign mode, you’ll stumble upon Mjolnir lockers. These chests contain loot to be used in multiplayer, and there is a ton to find. Unfortunately, many have been hidden quite well.

Players have discovered the whereabouts of all of these chests, so head into the campaign and score them for yourself.

Halo Infinite Mjolnir Lockers Locations Guide

Mjolnir Lockers can be extremely hard to find even with detailed instructions, but thanks to a video by Halo Canon, you can easily locate and find these lockers for yourself and score some neat multiplayer loot.

Halo Canon has ordered these lockers in a way that you can travel around the map and collect one after another during the later stages of the campaign or one at a time as you work through. Here’s the list of loot with brief instructions.