Halo Infinite Item Shop Update — All Daily and Weekly Deals in Halo Infinite

With the release of Halo Infinite, the franchise caught up with some of the practices in modern shooters. From esports to battle passes, Halo Infinite is looking to become a formidable competitor in the genre.

Halo Infinite also comes with an in-game shop, which sells cosmetic items that change on a daily and weekly basis. The items on the shop change every week, while the spotlight deals will be different every day.

If you’ve been increasing your credit reserves and wondering how you can spend them, it may be time to check out Halo Infinite’s in-game shop.

Here are all the recent offerings on Halo Infinite’s in-game shop.

Weekly Deals in the Halo Infinite Shop

Screengrab via 343 Industries

Weekly: Hazop Armor Set (2,000 Credits)

Hazop Armor Set (2,000 Credits) Weekly: Honorbound Weapon Set (1,500 Credits)

Honorbound Weapon Set (1,500 Credits) Weekly: Mud Hog Wild (1,000 Credits)

Mud Hog Wild (1,000 Credits) Daily: Intrusion Pack (500 Credits)

Intrusion Pack (500 Credits) Boost and Swap Pack (200 Credits)

When does the Halo Infinite shop refresh?

Halo Infinite’s in-game shop refreshes every Tuesday at 12pm CT. The daily spotlight items change every day at 12pm CT.

Are there any free items in the Halo Infinite shop?

There hasn’t been an item that was available for free on the Halo Infinite shop for now. All the items that appear on the shop have a price tag, and promotional items often get distributed through challenges or in-game events.

Players who are looking to unlock more cosmetics by spending less can focus on leveling up their battle pass since the rewards often include cosmetics.