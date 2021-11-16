Halo Infinite is already breaking records hours after its surprise launch

The PC playerbase has come out in force this time.

It’s been just a few hours since Halo Infinite surprisingly launched its multiplayer modes to play for free for all players on Xbox consoles and PC.

One of the biggest Xbox Game Studios titles currently on Steam, Halo Infinite has become the first of them to finally break 200,000 concurrent players. And it seems to still be rising.

Halo Infinite multiplayer, which launched *looks at watch* about 2.5 hours ago, has already surpassed 162k peak concurrent users on Steam.



This makes it the most successful Xbox Game Studios title of all time on Steam



Halo MCC hit 161k PCCU

Forza Horizon 5 hit 81k PCCU. pic.twitter.com/lgMLNISeaw — Daniel Ahmad (@ZhugeEX) November 15, 2021

According to SteamDB, Halo Infinite has more than 211,000 concurrent players, which is a peak number for the game since it launched earlier today. This places the game above its Xbox Game Studios peers Halo Masterchief Collection and Forza Horizon 5, which reportedly peaked at 161,000 and 81,000, respectively.

This launch puts the game in fifth all-time in concurrent players behind Apex Legends, PUBG, Dota 2, and Counter-Strike: Global Offence.

One key distinction between the newly released Halo Infinite multiplayer and some of the other games on this list is that this is a free-to-play title, meaning that anyone can hop on and get in on the action. Also, the game launched on Xbox, so its total player count between both devices is likely far higher than those just on Steam.

It remains to be seen how Halo Infinite will perform but for now, the free-to-play arena shooter is off to a great start.