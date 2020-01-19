Halo: Combat Evolved PC test begins next month

Good news, PC Halo fans. You won’t need to wait that much longer to test out Halo: Combat Evolved on your systems.

Starting next month, later than initially planned, 343 is planning a small beta test of the game ahead of its actual release later this year to test certain aspects of the game like campaign and multiplayer.

“We are looking to flight and gather feedback on a wider range of content prior to its launch this year,” 343’s blog post said. “These areas are focused into the following gameplay elements which will include validating dedicated servers, peer-to-peer connections, crossplay between Steam and Windows version, new UI for customization in [Halo: Combat Evolved], and the next season’s progression for H:CE.”

Anyone looking to take part will need to make sure that their Halo Insider profile is up-to-date, similar to what happened with Halo Reach last year. You then need to make sure that you are opted in for 343 to contact you and have opted for PC flighting.

There is still no word on when the rest of the titles will be available for PC players to get their hands on, but considering how long it is taking for games to come out, we don’t expect to see Halo 2 on PC in the MCC until closer to the end of the year.