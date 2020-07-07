Halo 3 coming to Master Chief Collection for PC on July 14

The end of the trilogy is close for bundle owners.

The Master Chief Collection will add one more game to the bundle on July 14: Halo 3.

The bundle includes all titles in the Halo franchise with games being added over time, beginning with Halo: Reach and ending with Halo 4 later this year.

Each game in the collection is optimized for PCs and has received a graphical upgrade, with Halo 2 receiving a complete high-definition redesign of its audio and cutscenes that are exclusive to the collection.

The full collection consists of Halo: Reach, Halo: Combat Evolved Anniversary, Halo 2: Anniversary, Halo 3, Halo 3: ODST, which were originally released on earlier Xbox platforms and Halo 4. The game also includes access to the live-action series Halo: Nightfall. The collection’s multiplayer features every map originally released with each game, including six Halo 2 maps remade from the ground up.

Fans can buy the Master Chief Collection for $39.99, but it is included with Xbox Game Pass for PC, still in beta, in which players have access to over 100 more PC games on Windows 10 for $1 in the first month, paying $4.99 per month thereafter.

The Collection was a success right from launch in November 2014. In just four days and one game in the bundle, the collection sold over one million copies. The last game to be added this year, Halo 4, will probably arrive ahead of the launch of Halo Infinity scheduled for this year’s holiday season.

The Halo franchise was originally created and developed by Bungie, but was bought by Microsoft and the development of Halo titles passed to 343 Industries, a division of Xbox Game Studios.

Halo 3 was released in 2007, a first-person shooter game developed by Bungie for the Xbox 360 console. It’s the third game in the Halo franchise and concludes the story arc that started in 2001 with Halo: Combat Evolved.

In the game, the player assumes the role of Master Chief, a cybernetically enhanced super soldier. The story takes place in an interstellar war between 26th-century humanity, an alien race known as the Covenant, and the alien parasite named Flood.

It features vehicles, weapons, and gameplay elements not present in previous titles of the series, as well as the addition of saved gameplay films, file sharing, and the Forge map editor, which allows players to modify multiplayer levels.