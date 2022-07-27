FaZe signs Cloud9 star Renegade, eUnited’s Spartan to complete Halo lineup

FaZe Clan’s Halo lineup has re-emerged with a fresh look after a lengthy absence from competitive play. The team welcomed Cloud9’s Renegade today, as well as Spartan from eUnited, who is now free from his self-imposed exile on the eUnited bench.

Rumors around both players and their future places in the HCS have circulated since the beginning of the Pro Series’ second split on June 2. Renegade was notably absent from the C9 starting lineup, with the two-time LAN winning team instead taking on FaZe’s Bound as a substitute throughout the split. With the announcement of Renegade’s official move to FaZe complete, Bound’s place on C9 is predicted to become a more permanent one ahead of the upcoming NA Online Super.

FaZe’s other new player, Spartan, has been making headlines since early May following the conclusion of the Kansas City Major. After a fallout with eUnited management over the handling of a possible player change and his ability to move to other teams, Spartan opted to place himself on the eUnited bench on May 14 and sit out of future competition with the team. His signing with FaZe means the contract controversy that initially led to the drama with eUnited has finally been resolved in a manner acceptable to both parties.

Renegade and Spartan join Snip3down and Falcated on the starting lineup, with Bound and Bubu Dubu now leaving to pursue opportunities with different teams. Bound’s future remains unconfirmed, but Bubu Dubu has been officially signed to G1 after a successful trial run in recent weeks of Open Series tournaments.

Spartan previously helped guide eUnited to consistent top-four finishes at every LAN tournament, while Renegade was often seen as a standout slayer on the C9 roster that won back-to-back tournaments in Raleigh and Anaheim before falling short to Sentinels in Kansas City.

Enthusiasm around the new lineup is palpable, with Snip3down being one of the first to praise his new teammates after the announcement: “It’s time to win a championship! Excited to be working with these legends.”