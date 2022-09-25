Fan favorite Halo 3 map is heading to Halo Infinite with massive visual rework

One of the most beloved multiplayer maps from Halo 3 is heading to Halo Infinite sometime in the future, following a massive visual overhaul from the team at 343 Studios.

As revealed during the HCS Orlando Major, fittingly on the 15th anniversary of Halo 3‘s release, The Pit will officially return, sporting a modern and futuristic new look. No longer set in an abandoned warehouse, the Halo Infinite version of The Pit will feature an open skyline to the cosmos, as well as a more vibrant look with several neon panels.

The Pit has always been regarded as one of Halo‘s best smaller maps, providing vertical angles on top of a symmetrical design, with plenty of walkways and ramps to provide both cover and flank angles. Players that could get their hands on the sniper rifle could use several angles and spots to dominate the map. It’s one of the most beloved maps in the competitive community, and its announcement at HCS Orlando featured some of Halo esports’ most iconic plays from all-time greats like Ogre 2 and Snip3down.

Snip3down joined several other top Halo players in a Throwback Throwdown event following the announcement for The Pit, giving Halo fans a first look at the revamped classic map. The Pit will, in all likelihood, end up in the ranked playlist, with CTF and Team Slayer among the playable modes.

The new version of The Pit was seemingly built in Halo Infinite‘s Forge mode, which will release with the game’s Winter Update on Nov. 8, 2022.